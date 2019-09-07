Bisbee Pumas win big in first road game of the season

GLOBE — Bisbee High School’s football team defeated Globe High School Friday night 38-8 to improve to 2-0 on the season.
The Pumas had a slow start to the game but still managed to have an 8-0 lead at halftime. Bisbee’s offense found its rhythm in the second half as they were able to gain momentum on the ground and through the air.
Second year quarterback RJ Wright went 9 for 13 for 176 yards with two touchdowns.
Senior wide receiver Dano Lopez had 148 of those yards and one touchdown.
Running back Hunter Perry had 181 yards on the ground with two touchdowns while David Ballesteros had 111 yards rushing on seven carries with another two Puma touchdowns in the win.
“I’m proud of our effort and the play of our defense, but we have to execute better,” head coach Brian Vertrees said. “We are leaving too many points on the field right now and have to get out of our own way.”
Bisbee was inside the Tigers 10 twice but failed to score.
“We have a lot of room to improve if we get after it and practice with urgency and focus.”
The Pumas are on the road again Friday for a matchup against Pima.