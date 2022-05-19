MESA — Bisbee High School senior Geoffrey Gribble had a state meet to remember.
Gribble won the Division IV state title in the long jump with a mark of 23-3.5 and came in second in the 100- and 200-meter races as track and field teams from eight Cochise County high schools competed in the state finals. Some divisional events started Saturday, May 7, and continued throughout the following week. It concluded Saturday, May 14, with the state championships at Mesa Community College.
Buena High School competed in the Division II championships. Representing the Colts boys were senior William Stemler, who placed fifth in the javelin and seventh in the shot put and senior Caleb Danielson, sixth in the high jump. Others were sophomore Gabe Cummins in the 1600 and junior Jackson Glamann in the 200 and 400. Competing for the Buena girls were senior Ashlynn Lewis in the shot put, sophomore Emma Donohue in the 3200 and freshman Ryann Brooks in the 100.
“Our athletes competed well at state,” Buena coach Roger Bristow said. “We had some of our younger kids get experience at state which is pretty cool. We’re going to up our expectations for next year a little bit and get some more offseason training with the distance runners but also with the sprinters, jumpers and throwers. We have a really good core of young kids to build on.”
Douglas High School competed in Division III. Placing for the boys was senior Anthony Duronslet, third in the 200 and fifth in the 100. Others were junior Ben Sandoval in the discus, sophomore Dakota Hernandez in the pole vault and the 4x100 relay team of Duronslet, Hernandez, senior Carter Jaramillo and sophomore Christian Martinez.
For the Douglas girls senior Litzy Leyva placed eighth in the triple jump and also competed in the high jump.
“We did well at state,” Douglas coach Donna Savill said. “We have a very young team; we have about 60 athletes and are only graduating seven seniors. Our athletes are all very coachable; we are excited to see the outcome of time and what they will accomplish.”
Benson, Bisbee, St. David, Tombstone, Valley Union and Willcox competed in the Division IV state finals.
Competing and placing for the Benson boys were junior Landen Vance, third in the discus; senior David Teso, sixth in the discus (he also competed in the pole vault and shot put); and senior Ryan Francione, sixth in the 110 hurdles (he also competed in the 300 hurdles). Others were senior Gabe Osuna in the discus, shot put and javelin; senior Alexis Torres in the long jump and triple jump; senior Alex Romero in the pole vault; junior Joseph Akers in the 400 and 800; and junior Jake Swies in the pole vault and triple jump. The 4x400 team (senior Jimmy Lerblance, Teso, Francione, Akers) finished ninth.
Competing for the Benson girls were sophomore Lauren McBride, fifth in the 300 hurdles (she also competed in the 100 hurdles); and junior Maggie Barker, seventh in the pole vault. Others were senior Jenna Peterson in the discus; junior Briley Barney in the pole vault; junior Madison England in the 100 hurdles; junior Brooke Schmidt in the pole vault; sophomore Brooklyn Peterson in the pole vault, long jump, and triple jump; and freshman Shannon Frost in the 400. The 4x100 team (England, Barker, Frost, McBride) and the 4x400 team (Frost, England, Schmidt, sophomore Ella Allred) also competed.
“Everyone competed close to if not better than their personal records at state,” Benson coach Randy Barney said. “We did have a few place and score points but everyone did very well. Our boys’ 4x4 team had a PR in the prelims and also in the finals — that was really awesome for them to keep stepping it up. We are losing some very talented seniors to graduation, but we have a lot of new talent coming in and a lot of talented athletes returning.”
The Bisbee boys were led by Gribble. Senior Edward Holly finished second in the shot put and also threw the discus. Junior Angel Arias competed in the javelin, junior Jaden Lumpkin in the high jump and freshman Mason Richardson in the pole vault.
“I’m really proud of all our athletes; I think we had a fantastic weekend with a lot of PRs,” Bisbee coach Mary Lou Herrera Blakely said. “The kids were very excited, and they all did their best — they worked hard all season and it paid off. It’s nice to see the progress from the first week of practice to the state meet. Next year we have about five solid athletes coming up from the junior high.
“I’m looking forward to those kids being in our program. Adding them to the athletes we already have, we’re going to focus on their strengths and push the speed work a little more to get the times down to get more athletes qualified for state.”
Herrera was grateful for all her volunteer coaches and assistant Jim Meneses. She was also proud of her athletes and congratulates Gribble for his state championship and Holly for his second-place finish.
The St. David Tigers took three athletes to the state meet. Representing the boys were junior Koy Richardson in the high jump, pole vault and javelin; and junior Brayten Trejo in the discus. For the girls, Sophomore Anissa Jacquez took second in the javelin and also competed in the high jump and freshman Lauren Jones competed in the discus.
“Our athletes did well this year — we finished the year with some PRs at state; they made a lot of progress throughout the year,” St. David coach Seneca Richardson said. “This was definitely a successful season (even though we didn’t bring home as many medals from state as we would have liked). I think next year we will be able to qualify more kids for state and be more competitive”
The Tombstone Yellow Jackets took two boys and two girls to state. Competing for the boys were sophomore Malachi Keller, who took second in the high jump as well as competing in the long jump and triple jump; and senior Cameron Olson in the 800. The boys also ran the 4x400 (Olson, Keller, freshman Tyrick Tester, freshman Hunter Griesemer). Representing the Tombstone girls were senior Shia Yeh in the 200 and 400, junior Rubi Luinstra in the long jump and triple jump and freshman Rachel Thursby in the high jump. The 4x400 team (Yeh, Thursby, Luinstra, freshman Kashari Baker) also competed.
“Most of our kids either hit their season or personal best, which is fantastic to have at the state meet,” Tombstone coach Jake Winslow said. “Malachi getting second in the high jump was huge for us; our 4x4 teams also had fantastic efforts on Tuesday night. We had a lot of other good things happen. This is good going forward because now our younger athletes know what it’s all about. They will be ready, if not more ready, for the next couple seasons after competing in a state meet.”
The Valley Union Blue Devils were represented by four athletes. The boys competing were junior Cody Pena in the high jump and junior Kolby Gilbreth in the pole vault. For the girls, junior Jaime Vasquez competed in the discus and javelin and freshman Kali Prudler in the pole vault.
“I think that going to state was a great learning experience,” Valley Union coach Alysha Elmer said. “Last year my entire team consisted of three athletes so taking four of our 10 athletes to state this year is a big accomplishment. Next year will be another growing year. We have some pretty strong middle school athletes coming up to help build our program.”
Willcox took 10 athletes to state. Representing the boys were junior Ulisses Izazage in the 400 and sophomore Jaden Wilson in the discus. Competing for the girls were junior Maylee Thompson, third in the 100, fourth in the 200, fourth in the javelin and fifth in the long jump; senior Anna Vega in the 100 and triple jump; sophomore Karissa Riggs in the javelin, triple jump and 200; and freshman Ainsley Hepworth in the 800, 1600 and 3200. The 4x100 (Vega, Riggs, freshman Monica Ruiz, freshman Annie Allred) and the 4x800 (Hepworth, Allred, junior Yuliana Reyes, freshman Evi Allred) also competed.
“This is the most kids we’ve taken to state in a while,” Willcox coach Mike Rand said. “Overall, I’m very proud of our team; everyone continually improved throughout the season. Next year we’ll do our best to continue helping each of our athletes improve.”
