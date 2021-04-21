BISBEE —The Bisbee Pumas softball team defeated Hayden 17-12 Friday at Bisbee High School.
Scoring details from the game were not available.
Jenitzia Valenzuela started the game in the circle for Bisbee and lasted an inning and two-thirds, giving up five runs and four hits while striking out six and walking two. Alizah Romo threw five innings in relief and gave up six runs and nine hits while fanning two and walking two.
Bisbee pounded out 14 hits. Valenzuela, Alexia Lopez and Valerie Wright all were 2-for-5 with Lopez having four RBIs, Valenzuela one RBI and Wright scoring four runs. Jimena Valdez and Mariah Long each were 2-for-3.
On April 15 Bisbee lost 11-2 to the San Manuel Miners in San Manuel.
The Miners jumped out to a 3-0 lead and led 8-1 before Bisbee scored a run in the top of the sixth, making the score 8-2.
Valenzuela and Romo each pitched three innings for the Pumas, combining to allow San Manuel 11 runs and nine hits while fanning two and walking seven.
Bisbee had just two hits, with senior Jimena Valdez getting both hits as she went 2-for-3.
Bisbee is 7-4 on the season.
