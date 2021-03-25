tmbstn sftball 2

Tombstone pitcher Brianna Givens looks for the putout at first base with Willcox runners on base in last week’s home game.

TOMBSTONE — Bisbee High School’s varsity softball team won its second straight game Tuesday, beating the Tombstone Yellow Jackets 24-1 in a 2A South regional game.

“The girls played good defense and worked together as a team,” Bisbee coach Melissa Wright said.

Senior Alizah Romo was the winning pitcher for the Pumas, pitching three innings, recording three strikeouts, and walked three according to Wright. She was relieved by sophomore Gabby Lopez, who pitched two innings.

Bisbee had 26 hits. Jimena Valdez was 4-for-4 with four runs scored; Valerie Wright, Alexia Lopez and Ademina Martinez each were 4-for-5. Jenitzia Valenzuela was 3-for-5 with four runs scored, and Aliza Romo was 2-for-5 with three runs scored.

Carlos Valenzuela, in his first year coaching Yellow Jacket softball, sees a building year for his young team.

“We are a young team with only three of our 11 players back from last year,” Coach Valenzuela said. “I told our pitchers to get the ball across the plate, let them hit it if they can, and let our defense help you.”

Next up for the Pumas (2-1) will be a road game at Benson (1-0) today. The Yellow Jackets (0-2) will be hosting the St. Augustine Wolves today. Both games will begin at 4 p.m.

Linda Lou Lamb contributed to this article

