BISBEE — Bisbee High School’s baseball and softball teams have advanced to the 16 team 2A state tournament after posting wins in state play-in games Tuesday.
The Pumas baseball team defeated the Desert Heights Prep Academy Coyotes of Glendale 11-1 at the Warren Ballpark while the BHS softball team posted a 17-6 win over the North Pointe Prep Falcons of Phoenix at Bisbee High School.
The BHS softball team’s reward for winning is the daunting task of facing No. 1-seeded Benson Friday at 6 p.m. at Rose Mofford Complex in Phoenix.
Bisbee baseball will face Scottsdale Christian Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Goodyear Baseball Complex in Goodyear.
The Pumas’ state play-in game at the Warren Ballpark had historic significance as it was the first state play-in game played at the 112-year-old ballpark.
Going into the game, Bisbee coach Todd Hammett was somewhat apprehensive about how his team would respond to the pressure of playing in what for many of them was their first state playoff game.
“Being we’re so young, I had no clue as to how we were going to respond,” he said. “But I am happy with the way we did respond.”
The Pumas responded by sending 11 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first and scoring eight runs with six hits. Three of the hits were RBI doubles, Hammett said. Victor Ramirez, Bisbee’s cleanup hitter, got the Pumas going when his two-run single scored Sebastian Lopez and Anthony Molina.
Desert Heights scored its lone run of the game in the top of the third, making the score 8-1. Bisbee countered with three runs in the bottom half of the inning, taking a 11-1 lead.
David Chapman started the game on the mound for Bisbee and went 3 2/3 innings, gave up two hits and struck out five. David Zamudio faced five batters in relief and struck out two while not allowing a hit or a walk.
Lopez was 2-for-3 and scored two runs for Bisbee; Bryceton Meyer was 1-for-1 with a run scored and an RBI; Anthony Molina was 1-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs; Ramirez was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs; Zamudio 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs and EJ Hernandez 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
“I was extremely pleased with how we played today,” Hammett said. “We came out swinging, which was good. We outhit them 12-2.”
Hammett said while he and his players are excited about playing in the state tournament, he understands this is going to be a huge learning experience for many of them.
“The experience we get from this is going to help immensely in the years to come,” he said. “Most of our players have never been to the complex we’re playing in (on) Friday. It’s going to be interesting to see how we respond.”
Information from the softball game was brief.
“Our hitting was strong with multiple girls going 4-for-4 with two homers, a walk off to end the game,” Bisbee coach Melissa Wright said.
“Their defense was great with only one error. Our pitchers, two freshmen, (Jordan Holly and Isabella Solis) gained confidence in themselves and are working together to get better each and every day.”
According to Wright, Destiney Rodriguez and Valerie Wright each were 4-for-4; Yanitza Romero, Adacelli Noriega and Ademina Martinez each were 3-for-4 and Alexia Lopez and Gabby Lopez each had home runs.
