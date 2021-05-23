DOUGLAS — Several Bisbee High School baseball and softball players were awarded post season honors by the 2A South Region recently.
In baseball, Manny Amaya and Diego Chavez each were awarded second team honors. Amaya as a pitcher; Chavez as a position player.
Honorable mention honors were awarded to David Chapman, EJ Hernandez, Joseph Villescusa, and David Zamudio.
In softball, Alizah Romo received second team honors as a pitcher; Alexia Lopez and Jenitzia Valenzuela were awarded honorable mention honors.
The Pumas baseball team ended the 2021 season 7-11 overall, 4-7 in conference.
Bisbee’s softball team made its first state playoff appearance in years, beating Phoenix Christian 12-3 in a state play-in game at Bisbee High School before getting eliminated from the state tournament several days later in a 10-1 loss to Horizon Honors.
The Puma softball team ended its season 9-8 overall, 4-4 in region play.
