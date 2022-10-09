TOMBSTONE — The Bisbee Pumas knocked off the Tombstone Yellow Jackets 30-16 Friday, putting a damper on the Yellow Jackets homecoming festivities.
According to MaxPreps the win was Bisbee’s sixth straight over Tombstone. The Pumas reportedly lead the all-time series 15-6.
The game was played in the rain, and while not as heavy as in other parts of Cochise County the wet field and slick ball made for some interesting plays.
Bisbee took the opening drive 60 yards in 10 plays, chewing up over six minutes off the clock, scoring when running back Kaleb Peterson scampered into the end zone from 4 yards out. Quarterback Sebastian Lopez scored the 2-point conversion, giving the Pumas an 8-0 lead.
Tombstone countered in its first possession, driving from its own 45 to the Pumas’ 27 when on third down and one a bad snap sailed over quarterback DJ Elias’ head, resulting in a 15-yard loss.
The Yellow Jackets got on the board in the second quarter when on a third and long from their own 25 Elias connected with Malachi Keller for a 75-yard TD. Elias completed a pass to Jmiah Wallis on the 2-point conversion to tie the score.
Bisbee reclaimed the lead on its ensuing possession, scoring when Lopez passed to David Chapman for the touchdown. Lopez scored the 2-point conversion, giving the Pumas a 16-8 lead at the half.
Tombstone continued to be stymied by mistakes in the second half as another bad snap resulted in a significant loss in yardage. A Diego Chavez 6-yard TD run gave Bisbee a 22-6 lead.
Elias was intercepted on the ensuing possession by Juan Pablo Navarro. His pick led to 1-yard TD run. A successful 2-point conversion pass from Lopez to Meyer increased Bisbee’s lead to 30-6.
Tombstone scored late in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run by Elias. Keller made the conversion putting the score at 30-16.
“We turned the ball over too much tonight,” Tombstone coach Dominik Bonilla said. “We can’t give a team like that, who controls the clock, four turnovers.”
Bonilla said the fact it was homecoming was a huge distraction, plus playing Bisbee, one of their rivals in the 2A San Pedro Region, didn’t help.
“To be honest, our head wasn’t right from the get-go,” he said. “Hopefully we can rebound from this next week against Willcox. We’ll have another tough test with them. We’re still young, we’ll build on it.”
Bisbee coach Brian Vertrees said he was happy with the effort he got from his players.
“We made some mistakes with our blocking schemes in the first half, which we were able to fix at halftime,” he said. “This was an important win for us. Tombstone is improving and Elias is an outstanding quarterback. He’s a playmaker. He had me worried all week long.
“I thought our guys did a good job keeping him contained and not allowing him to beat us with his feet. We knew he would get one or two over the top of us but fortunately we were able to limit the damage he was going to do.”
Lopez was 4 of 5 passing for 70 yards with a TD. He had 14 carries for 94 yards.
Chavez had 121 yards on 18 carries and a TD. He also had one catch for 8 yards and led the Pumas on defense with eight total tackles, two for a loss.
Meyer had two receptions for 42 yards and eight carries for 49 yards. He also had an interception with a 36-yard return.
Pederson had 64 yards on 10 carries with a TD.
Chapman caught a 20-yard TD pass in his only reception. He also had an interception return of 30 yards.
Navarro had the other interception, which Vertrees estimated was returned 38 yards, setting up the Pumas in Tombstone territory.
Bisbee, 4-4 overall, 4-2 in Class 2A and 2-1 in the San Pedro Region, hosts Tucson Tanque Verde (3-4, 3-4, 2-0) Friday night in Warren. Tanque Verde shut out Tucson Catalina 54-0 Friday.
Tombstone (3-4, 3-3, 1-1), will head out Interstate 10 to Willcox to face region-leading Willcox (5-2, 4-2, 2-0) on homecoming for the Cowboys.
Kickoff for both games is scheduled for 7 p.m.
