BISBEE — Hosting their first state play-in game in over eight years, the Bisbee Pumas took advantage of playing in front of the hometown crowd, knocking off the Phoenix Chrisitian Cougars 12-3 in a 2A state softball play-in game Tuesday.
With the win the Pumas advance to the 16-team tournament Friday against an opponent to be determined. BHS athletic officials say the game will be at either 4 or 6 p.m. at Rose Mofford Stadium in Phoenix. It is believed the last time Bisbee softball was in the 16-team state tournament was 2008.
Bisbee coach Melissa Wright said she is so proud of this team and what they have accomplished.
“This feels really good,” she said. “These girls have battled all year; coming from no season last year to having a winning season this year is amazing and a credit to their hard work. These girls have learned to have confidence in themselves and to work as a team. They just put it together and had fun. That’s been our main focus all year.”
Bisbee relied on the arm of senior pitcher Alizah Romo, who pitched a complete game for the first time this season. Romo gave up three runs and three hits, stuck out seven, didn’t issue a walk but hit two batters.
Romo said after the game she was a bit nervous about starting the state play-in game but she had confidence in her defense and knew teammates would make the plays behind her.
“Usually I rely more on my inside pitch but my fastball was working so I pretty much stuck with that,” she said. “I’m excited we’re going to Phoenix.”
Bisbee struck first with a run in the bottom of the first. Gabby Lopez walked and later scored on a passed ball, giving the Pumas a 1-0 lead.
Phoenix Christian tied the game in the top of the second only to see Bisbee reclaim the lead in the bottom half of the inning when the Pumas rallied for four runs and a 5-1 lead. Naelani Borbon and Ademina Martinez led off the inning with back-to-back doubles, putting runners at second and third with no outs. Jenitzia Valenzuela’s RBI single scored Borbon and Valerie Wright’s single scored Martinez, making the score 3-1.
In the bottom of the fourth, Jimena Valdez smacked a two-run single, scoring Alexia Lopez and Valenzuela and increasing Bisbee’s lead to 7-1. Two more runs in the fifth padded the Pumas’ lead to 9-1.
Phoenix Christian managed to score twice in the top of the sixth making it 9-3.
In the bottom half of the sixth inning, Vianney Hidalgo’s run for Bisbee made the score 10-3 and Valenzuela’s two RBI singles scored Romo and Mariah Long with the final two runs giving Bisbee its 12-3 lead.
Valenzuela was 3-for-5 for Bisbee. Valerie Wright was 2-for-5 and Alexia Lopez was 1-for-3.
“I’m so proud of this team,” Romo said. “To be able to make state my senior year is really special and means a lot.”
