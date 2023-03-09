BISBEE — The excitement and anticipation of the start of softball season has the Bisbee Pumas looking forward.
The goal for the Pumas is to once again to qualify for the 2A state tournament and get past that elusive first round.
BISBEE — The excitement and anticipation of the start of softball season has the Bisbee Pumas looking forward.
The goal for the Pumas is to once again to qualify for the 2A state tournament and get past that elusive first round.
The past two years Bisbee has won the state play-in game but then lost in the first round of the 16-team state championship tournament. Last year the Pumas fell to 2A East Region foe Benson, which won the region and was the overall No. 1 seed.
Melissa Wright is back for her fifth year as head coach. Assisting her will be her father, Tony Pizano, Ed Holly and Josh Lopez.
“I have 12 returning young ladies, six of them being seniors,” she said. “There has been no determination of who is on varsity or JV at this time. Our pitchers are young and still developing but are mentally getting stronger and more confident.”
Leading the group will be seniors Ademina “Tubby” Martinez, Gabby Lopez, Adacelli Noriega, Yanitza Romero, Alexsa Espinosa and Myra Vasquez; juniors Naelani Borbon, Janitza Avechuco; and sophomores Lala Flores, Ale Hernandez, Yazlin Hernandez, Mia Lopez and Destiny Rodriguez.
In the pitchers circle for the Pumas will be sophomores Jordan Holly and Isabella Solis.
Wright admits the 2A East will once again be a tough region but she is certain this experienced team will be able to hold their own.
“I am confident in these young ladies as they have been working hard and showing determination,” Wright said. “This team is going to grow in some way every game. We have some young players who are going to be impacts and we have older girls who can lead the way.
“We really like the depth of this team and feel that we will play a lot of girls. Lineups could change frequently, but that’s credit to our girls pushing each other and getting better.
“We will have to rely on timely hitting and great defense, but we believe in the strengths of this team and expect to play to those strengths.
“This team is fun to coach! We’re really looking forward to getting started.
“With an exciting and busy season coming up, and such a close-knit and well-balanced team, it’s clear that this softball season is going to be fun. The girls are excited, they’ve been working hard and putting in their time.”
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.