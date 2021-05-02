BISBEE — In their final game of the season, the Bisbee Pumas battled back from a 13-0 first-inning deficit to beat the visiting St. David Tigers on Monday in a high-scoring game, 24-21.
The visiting Tigers took the early lead while the Pumas posted two in the bottom half of the inning. St. David scored two more in the second to increase its lead to 15-2 going into the third inning. The Tigers added two more runs in the third but the Pumas came back with seven to cut St. David’s lead to 17-9. Holding the Tigers scoreless in the fourth, the Pumas added another five runs to bring the score to 17-14.
St. David added one in the fifth but the Pumas put eight more on the scoreboard, taking a 22-18 lead. The sixth inning had both teams scoring two runs to make the score 24-20 going into the final inning. With the Tigers scoring one in the seventh, the Pumas would take their home field victory.
Pitching for the Pumas were senior Jenitzia Valenzuela, who recorded two strikeouts while walking five; and senior Alizah Romo, who had five walks.
Offensively, sophomore Ademina Martinez had two runs and one hit; Valenzuela had two runs and two hits; senior Melissa Villegas had two runs and a double; senior Jimena Valdez had four runs and two hits; senior Mariah Long had two hits, a home run and a double, and scored two runs; junior Valerie Wright had a triple and scored twice; junior Alexia Lopez had three hits, a triple and two doubles, and scored three runs; Romo had two runs; and sophomore Gabby Lopez had two hits, a home run and a double and scored five runs.
“Our girls are building a lot of confidence and they now know what winning is like,” Bisbee coach Melissa Wright said. “They don’t give up when we’re down in a game.”
Pitching for the Tigers were senior Jaelyn Goodman with one strikeout and four walks and freshman Anissa Jacquez with two strikeouts and 10 walks.
Offensively, Goodman scored four runs, had four hits (two of which were home runs), a double and five RBIs; senior Brylee Murray had three runs, three hits (two of which were home runs) and three RBIs; senior Ashlee Romero had one run; senior Gennie Morrison had two runs, two hits and one RBI; junior Mackenzie Comaduran had three runs and two hits, one of which was a double; Jacquez had two runs, two hits (one those a double) and one RBI; sophomore Jazzi Pacheco had one run, two hits, one a triple and two RBIs; and sophomore Taylee Jacquez had one run and one hit.
“We had a great start to the game but we had lots of errors towards the end,” St. David coach Leah Haymore said. “We threw two of our pitchers to prep for our postseason games. Overall, our girls have a lot of fight and definitely believe in themselves.”
The Pumas finished their regular season with a record of 8-7, 4-4 for third in the 2A South, and 12th in the 2A state rankings.
“This is the first year that we are going to the state playoff since I’ve been coaching,” Wright said. “I’m really excited for our team; they have all worked hard. They believe in each other.”
The Tigers, 9-5 overall and 4-0 and in first place in the 1A South region, are seventh in the 1A state rankings. They finished the regular season on Saturday at home against the Duncan Wildkats.
