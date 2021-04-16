BISBEE — The Bisbee Pumas softball team defeated St. Augustine 5-3 in nine innings Tuesday, picking up their second straight win and its fourth in the last five games.
“Our game against St. Augustine was very intense and went into extra innings, ending in the ninth inning,” Bisbee coach Melissa Wright said.
Gabby Lopez hit a double in the seventh inning that scored Jenitzia Valenzuela with the tying run, forcing extra innings. In the ninth, Valenzuela got on base and stole second. Alexia Lopez made it on base on a dropped third strike. Valenzuela later stole home on a passed ball making the score 4-3. Lopez scored on a bunt by Alizah Romo giving Bisbee a 5-3 lead.
According to Wright, Alexia Lopez led Bisbee, hitting 2-for-5 and scoring a run. Valerie Wright went 1-for-5 with two walks and two runs scored. Valenzuela went 1-for-5.
“I am so proud of the girls, they never once gave up and they believed in themselves and as a team,” Wright said. “We had no errors. Aliziah threw well through the fifth inning but was relieved by Valenzuela to finish the game and get the win.”
On April 9 the Pumas shut out Tombstone 15-0 in five innings.
Valerie Wright was 2-for-3 and Adacelli Noriega went 1-for-1. The player of the game for Bisbee was Lucy Gonzales, going 1-for-2 with a single to left center, the coach said.
“Alizah Romo was our winning pitcher with five strikeouts, three walks and one hit,” Wright said.
Bisbee was at San Manuel on Thursday. Results of that game were not available at press time.
On Friday the Pumas host Hayden in a 4 p.m. game at Bisbee High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.