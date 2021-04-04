BISBEE — The Bisbee Pumas softball team chalked up its second consecutive win Thursday, knocking off the Valley Union Blue Devils 15-9 in a non-conference game that featured five home runs.
Valley Union scored a run in the top of the first, capitalizing on a walk and three hit batters.
In the bottom half of the inning Bisbee sophomore Gaby Lopez continued her hot streak, crushing a solo home run over the left field fence, tying the game at 1-1.
In the bottom half of the second the Pumas tacked on two more runs courtesy of a two-run bomb by freshman Naelani Borbon.
Another two run homer, this time by sophomore Vianny Hidalgo, increased Bisbee’s lead to 5-1.
Valley Union tied the game at 5-5 with four runs in the top of the fourth. Two of those came on a two-run double by Breanna Enriquez.
Bisbee regained the lead in the bottom half of the fifth courtesy of a three-run blast by senior Jenitzia Valenzuela for an 8-5 lead. Bisbee tacked on two more runs to lead 10-5.
After scoring a run in the top of the sixth, Valley Union’s Gabby Valenzuela hit a three-run home run, pulling the Blue Devils within one at 10-9.
Bisbee countered with another five-run rally in the bottom of the sixth, padding its lead to 15-9.
Valenzuela, Melissa Villegas and Alizah Romo all pitched for Bisbee Thursday.
The Pumas pounded out 16 hits. Valenzuela was 3-for-5, Alexia Lopez 3-for-4, Mariah Long and Valerie Wright each 2-for-4, Hidalgo 1-for-2 and Villegas 1-for -.
For Valley Union, Valenzuela was 3-for-3 with a home run, Enriquez 2-for-3, Miya Durazo 2-for-5 and Lizet Sonke, Brooke White, Jazmyn Garcia and Amanda Hageman each were 1-for-2.
The day before the Pumas were in Kearny where they battled back from a 5-2 deficit to beat the Ray Bearcats 10-7.
Bisbee trailed 5-2 going into the top of the second but scored four runs for a 6-5 lead. Another run in the third gave Bisbee a 7-5 lead. Ray tied the game in the bottom of the fifth.
Bisbee responded with single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
Valenzuela and Villegas each pitched for Bisbee. Valenzuela gave up two runs and four hits while fanning nine and walking three. Villegas allowed five runs and two hits, fanning two and walking six.
Bisbee had 16 hits. Valenzuela was 3-for-5, Romo and Jimena Valdez each were 2-for-4, Wright and Adacelli Noriega each were for 2-for-5 and Hidalgo and Ademina Martinez each were 1-for-2.
“These girls have been keeping a good, positive attitude,” Pumas coach Melissa Wright said. “They are playing with more confidence. They’re trusting themselves and having fun.”
