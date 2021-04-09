DOUGLAS — Bisbee High School’s boys and girls track team had some impressive performances in a triangular meet with Douglas and Mica Mountain high schools Wednesday at Armando de Lucas Stadium.
Douglas won both meets, finishing with 81 points in the boys meet and 80 points in the girls meet.
The Bisbee girls were second, finishing ahead of Mica Mountain 37-22 while the Bisbee boys finished third, behind Mica Mountain 53-44.
The Pumas brought just 13 athletes to the meet and recorded some impressive times and distances, taking into account it was their third meet of the season.
Leading the boys at the meet was senior Geoffrey Gribble, who placed first in all three of his events, the 100, 200 and 400 meters.He posted times of 10.9, 22.8 and 55.5 seconds respectively.
After the 400 race, his first this season, Gribble said he was “OK” with his time, taking into account this was the first time this year he had run the race. Gribble finished the 400 meters a good 60-75 yards ahead of his closest competitors.
“I’m sure I can post a better time,” he said. “I just need more practice.”
Jesus Moreno and Jose Pulido finished first and second respectively in the 800 meters, turning in times of 2:28 and 2:31.
Jonathan Chacara came in second place in the 300-meter hurdles in 54.5.
Edward Holly placed first in the shot put with a throw of 48-feet, 7 inches.
Fernando Gallegos finished first in the high jump at 5-4.
The Pumas’ 4x800 relay team of Loya, Pulido, Gallegos and Moreno was first in 9:48.1. The 4x400 relay team of Gribble, Chacara, Loya and Gallegos placed second in 4:02.
The girls team had some impressive results, beginning with senior Brynn Lumpkin, who placed first in the pole vault in 7-6 and was second in the 300-meter low hurdles in 55.9.
Jade Luinstra placed first in the shot put with 27-5 and she was second in the discus with 74-9.
Rubi Luinstra finished second in the 200 meters with a time of 29.5 seconds, third in the 100 meters in 13.6 and placed fourth in the high jump in 4-6.
Gabby Lopez, who also plays softball for the Pumas and on Wednesday exchanged softball cleats for track spikes, won the 100 meters in 13.1 seconds and was second in the high jump at 4-8.
Jimena Valdez came in second in the 100 meters in 13.5; Yasmin Morales was third in the high jump at 4-8; and the Pumas’ 4x100 relay team of Lopez, Luinstra, Valdez and Morales won in 54.4.
“I thought all of our kids did an excellent job,” said Bisbee coach John Edge. “With few exceptions they all had PRs (personal records) or very close to them.”
Bisbee will be among several teams from Cochise County at a meet in Safford Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.