Officials with the Arizona Interscholastic Association confirmed Tuesday that all Miami coaches who came off the sidelines and onto the field Friday, disputing the illegal forward pass call that was made against them on what resulted in a 39-38 loss to the Bisbee Pumas, have been suspended for the upcoming game with Catalina Friday night.
Bisbee coach Brian Vertrees has been suspended for some off-the-field comments he made to one official following the incident.
Vertrees said late Tuesday he is appealing the suspension and should know by Wednesday or Thursday if he will be allowed to coach in the Bisbee-Douglas game Friday night.
Bisbee Athletic Director Tom Heck was at the game Friday night. He issued the following statement late Tuesday regarding what he saw:
“Head coach Brian Vertrees was ejected after the game ended. We are currently gathering statements about exactly what was said after the game with Coach Vertrees and an official after the game ended with 2:15 left on the clock. After these statements have been reviewed the decision whether to appeal the ejection will be made.
“My thoughts on the game, it was a well-played game with great performances from both teams. During the game there were no incidents from either team that displayed poor sportsmanship. However after the two-point conversion failed (2:15 left) then there was a very unfortunate incident amongst the Miami players internally amongst themselves on the field. There were no Bisbee players involved at any time during the Miami internal conflict. The officials at that point called the game with 2:15 left on the clock. The Bisbee players all left the area and returned to their locker room. The Bisbee coaching staff did a fantastic job keeping the kids on the sideline during the Miami player conflict and when the game was called, having the team quickly exit to the locker room. The Bisbee coaching staff and kids showed total class and good sportsmanship by not getting involved with the on-field Miami team conflict. The incident was sad and took away from otherwise a great game.”
The Herald/Review has sent two emails and left a message for Miami Athletic Director Shawn Pietila, but Pietila has not responded.
However, in a statement to The Arizona Republic Wednesday, Pietila said, "The reaction of one of our coaches specifically during the game was not in response to a call. There was no dispute to any call made. Without going into details, gestures of the opposing coaching staff, once the call had been made, is was what antagonized the situation. Regardless of what took place on the opposing sideline, we should have handled the situation better."
After the game was stopped, Bisbee players and coaches retired to their locker room, where, Vertrees said, Miami coaches and players attempted to gain entry, at which time the Miami Police Department got involved.
Pietila disputes that, The Republic reported. He entered the Bisbee locker room.
"I opened the door, and their head coach instructed the team to get their belongings and get on the bus," Pietila said. "He said they would be changing elsewhere. This was the coach's decision. There was no hostile environment in the locker room area that forced the players to leave without changing.
"In fact, I just got off the phone with Bisbee's athletic director, Tom Heck, and he confirmed that there was no incident reported to him or his superintendent regarding the locker room. We are looking forward to moving on with the season and using better judgement keeping in mind the examples we intend to be for the students. "
The H/R made contact with the Miami Police Department and was informed that the Gila County Sheriff’s Office was the department on scene that night. Attempts to obtain comment from the Sheriff's Office also have been unsuccessful.
AIA officials say they are gathering information before deciding what action, if any, to take against the two teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.