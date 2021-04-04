BISBEE — The Bisbee Pumas defeated the Valley Union Blue Devils 16-2 Thursday night at Warren Ballpark, giving first-year coach Gilbert Villegas his first win while also snapping a five-game losing streak.
“I’m happy for the kids,” Villegas said. “It really doesn’t matter to me if we win or lose. I just want these kids to play better; to improve each game. I want them to continue to progress, jell as a team and continue to have fun.”
Bisbee struck first Thursday, scoring a run in the bottom of the first. The Pumas tacked on five more runs in the third, the big blow coming off sophomore David Zamudio’s 2-RBI double.
Valley Union scored a run in the top of the fourth, making the score 6-1.
In the bottom half of the inning the Pumas erupted for 10 runs with Zamudio, who batting twice this inning, having an RBI double and a RBI single.
Manny Amaya was the winning pitcher for Bisbee. He went all five innings, gave up two runs and three hits, fanned eight and walked six.
Jace Mitchell and J.J. Valenzuela each pitched for Valley Union. Mitchell lasted 3⅓ innings and was tagged for seven runs and 13 hits. He struck out six and walked three. Valenzuela gave up three runs and three hits, fanning two and walking four.
Zamudio hit 3-for-4 for Bisbee with two doubles and three RBIs. Amaya was also 3-for-4 and Diego Chavez 2-for-4.
Mitchell, Jacob Sonke and Jason Noble each had one hit.
“We weren’t able to keep our intensity up all game,” Valley Union coach Dusty Vasquez said. “(We) kept it close until the bottom of the third. We had four freshmen start, three in the midfield. Our inexperience showed on some routine plays. Bisbee came out hungry for their first win and didn’t play bad at all.”
Villegas was aware prior to the game of Mitchell’s no-hitter last week against Fort Thomas.
“He’s a phenomenal pitcher,” Villegas said of Mitchell. ‘I knew he had a lot of potential. I’ve been trying to teach my hitters to be patient at the plate and they did that. The hits we got of him were good solid hits. When we’re hitting line drives that tells me we’re on target.”
The coach praised Zamudio’s hitting and Amaya’s pitching, stating they showed up ready to play and it rubbed off on the rest of the players who played a solid game and as a result, got the first win of the season.
