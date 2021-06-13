BISBEE — The Bisbee Pumas kicked off summer football practice this past week focusing on the Aug. 27 season opener.
The Pumas were one of the fortunate few teams in Cochise County that had a season last year. Things didn’t go as well as coach Brian Vertrees or his players would have liked. Bisbee lost its first six games before winning its season finale over Tombstone, ending the year 1-6
The Arizona Interscholastic Association released the 2021 high school football schedules this past week.
Bisbee kicks off its season with a home game against the Catalina Trojans. The next week, Sept. 3, the Pumas travel to Miami.
On Sept. 10 the 151st meeting between the Pumas and the Douglas Bulldogs will take place in Douglas. That game will be the Bulldogs’ season opener. The remainder of the season has road games against Sequoia Pathway and Benson and home games against Santa Rita, Morenci, Willcox, Pima and Tombstone.
Vertrees is beginning his fifth season as head coach of the Pumas and 15th season overall in the program.
“Seeing Douglas is our third game was somewhat of a surprise,” he said. “We’re used to playing them Week One. That game is always one of the big games we have circled every year in addition to our conference games. We know Benson is going to be a beast and the other teams in our conference are going to be competitive.”
The coach is happy to be opening Aug. 27, but in a way wishes it was against Douglas and not Catalina. Vertrees is aware the schedule gives the Douglas coaches two games to gather game film on the Pumas while the Bisbee coaches will have just the Bulldogs’ Aug. 26 scrimmage against Nogales in Douglas to scout.
“The biggest thing for us going into the season is to make sure that we are in great shape,” he said. “We will be working on our flexibility and strength and conditioning all summer trying to stay as healthy as possible.”
The coach stated he was pleased with the opening day participation numbers of approximately 25 players out for summer conditioning.
“We’re returning four of our five starting offensive linemen,” Vertrees said. “We have a good blend of size, speed and experience up front. We’re also returning several key skill players this year, guys that have a good deal of experience.”
Junior Diego Chavez is expected to at quarterback when the season starts. Challenging him is talented freshman Sebastian Lopez.
“We’ve got seven starters on the defensive side of the ball returning as well,” Vertrees said. “We’ve got a good blend of talent and experience coming back. We have a lot more seniors this year than we did last year, which is good. Getting those seven games under our belt last year, allowing our juniors to become seniors and our sophomores to become juniors was key experience wise.”
Vertrees said there is a difference in attitude this year from the players attending summer workouts. Last year there was some uncertainty regarding whether or not there would be a season. This year, with the schedule being released by the AIA, the players and coaches know what to expect, which has helped create a more positive vibe.
“I think if there was one thing we took away from last year was our attitude and grit,” he said.
Vertrees said the Pumas will condition two to three days a week at the Warren Ballpark while also spending time in the weight room. There will be two weeklong breaks scheduled, one of those being around the Fourth of July, the other coming at the end of the summer conditioning just prior to the official start of practice.
“I’m excited to be back out here and I know these guys are as well,” Vertrees said. “The summer goes a really long way towards establishing your culture and fine tuning those things that you will rely on as the season progresses.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.