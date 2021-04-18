SAN MANUEL — The Bisbee Pumas picked up their third win of the season Thursday, beating the San Manuel Miners 14-4 in a 2A freedom game.
Manny Amay and Tyler McBride both pitched for Bisbee this game, combining to allow San Manuel five runs off two hits, fanning nine and walking seven.
Bisbee blew the game open with an eight-run, seven-hit third inning rally that was highlighted by the Pumas’ first home run of the season courtesy of sophomore David Zamudio who, according to coach Gilbert Villegas, fouled off seven pitches in a row before connecting with one that sailed over the right field fence 325 feet away. The eight runs gave Bisbee an 11-2 lead.
The Pumas had 12 hits, Villegas is reporting. Zamudio was 2-for-4 with two RBIs; Luis Morales 2-or-4 with an RBI and Diego Chavez 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
“We usually have a fast start but for some reason in this game we had a much slower start so it was refreshing to see we got our bats going a little later than we normally do,” Villegas said. “The players are gaining confidence from the previous games. I’m seeing them better mentally prepared, which can make for a better outcome at the end of the game. One thing I like and am starting to see more of is them getting frustrated with losing. I think now they are realizing its no fun to be losing.”
On Tuesday the Pumas lost to St. Augustine Catholic 14-8.
St. Augustine outscored Bisbee 9-1 the first three innings but was then outscored by the Pumas 7-5 in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
EJ Hernandez, David Chapman and Jose Mendez all pitched for Bisbee.
Amaya and Chavez each hit 2-for-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.