PHOENIX — Softball season came to an unfortunate end Saturday for the Bisbee Pumas, who fell 10-1 to the Horizon Honors Eagles in the 2A state playoffs at the Rose Mofford Complex.
Horizon led from the start, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Bisbee scored its lone run in the top of the fourth when Jenitzia Valenzuel hit a shot up the middle for a triple and Valerie Wright followed with a bunt, scoring Valenzuela to make the score 2-1. Horizon countered with a run in the bottom half of the fifth inning, reclaiming a two-run cushion.
In the bottom of the sixth Horizon blew the game open with a seven-run outburst, taking a 10-1 lead.
Bisbee managed just three hits. Valenzuela, Mariah Long and Jimena Valdez each were 1 for 3.
“(We) played solid defense for the first five innings allowing only three runs.” Bisbee coach Melissa Wright said. “In the sixth inning, Horizon Honors started hitting gaps and scoring seven runs. We just couldn’t get our hits together to get any more runs. The girls never gave up, their energy levels were high and made the most of it. My seniors battled to the very end. I am so proud of these young ladies, they showed determination and gelled together to make a memorable season.”
Bisbee ends the softball season 9-8 overall, which includes state play-in win and the state playoff loss.
