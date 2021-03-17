One of the main goals for Benson High School varsity baseball coach Fred Trujillo is to keep his high school coach’s legacy alive.
Trujillo was a three-sport athlete at Benson High School, competing in football, basketball, and baseball. Graduating in 1974, he went on to compete in college baseball and then to play professionally. He has been coaching baseball for more than 25 years, 11 of those at Benson, and the last three as the Bobcats’ head varsity coach.
Through all those years he has never forgotten the legacy of his high school baseball coach, Ken Smith. “Coach Smith was a great coach and a great person,” Trujillo said. “I’m working to keep his baseball dreams alive.”
Trujillo has been working hard over three years to continue building a solid, competitive baseball program at Benson. Losing the 2020 season to COVID-19 has not hampered the enthusiasm he, his assistant coaches and his players have for the game. He sees many strengths in his team, with the little weaknesses being corrected quickly through practice and hard work on the part of the players.
“This year we will have a tough team,” Trujillo said. “We have good pitchers, lots of speed and a good defense. We will definitely have a good season.”
The number of players the ‘Cats will be fielding will allow them to have a junior varsity and a varsity team. “It’s rewarding watching how much players mature in their skills from their freshman to their senior year,” Trujillo said.
Trujillo will be assisted by Alex Montijo, Tony Rodriguez and Billy Coleman – all Benson High School alumni.
Montijo sees many team strengths as a huge benefit.
“We’re most excited to be getting the chance to play this year after last season was cut short due to COVID,” Montijo said. “We are deep in pitching, have a solid defense and our hitters can make good contact with the ball. We have a solid team.
The players are more than ready to compete. Grayson Judd, a senior left fielder and first baseman, has been a member of the team since his freshman year.
He is excited about every aspect of baseball this year.
“We have a good team and I can’t wait to start playing games so we can show everyone what we’ve got,” Grayson said.
Senior teammate Robert Lopez, who can play first and third base, also has great expectations.
“We have all been working hard together to prepare for our season,” Robert said. “As a team we are working to make it to the state championship.”
The Bobcats are working on fine-tuning their offense and defense in preparation for the upcoming season and ‘keeping the dream alive.’
Benson will be competing in the 2A South region that includes Bisbee, San Miguel, Santa Rita, St. Augustine, Tombstone and Willcox.
The first game is March 23 at Willcox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.