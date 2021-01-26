BENSON — The Bobcats girls and boys basketball teams earned their first wins of the season Tuesday night over the visiting Desert Christian Eagles.
The girls opened the double header with a 53-23 victory, followed by the boys’ 75-40 romp.
Senior Emily Darwin led the Benson girls with 21 points. She scored 12 of her team-leading points in the first quarter. Junior Shaylin Taylor was second in scoring with 12 points.
Benson leapt out to a 15-0 lead before Desert Christian scored its first two points.
The Bobcats held a 24-5 lead after the first quarter. Benson’s pressure defense pushed the pace of the game and increased the lead as the Eagles couldn’t break the press and turned the ball over repeatedly.
Points were hard to come by for both teams but the Bobcats managed to outscore the Eagles 11-4 to hold a 35-10 advantage at the halftime break.
The Eagles scored 13 points in the second half but couldn’t stop the Bobcats.
The Benson boys didn’t have any trouble with the Eagles in the second game of the night.
Devin Bowling led the Bobcats with 20 points, scoring 12 in the first half. Mundo Esparza added 11 points. He scored six in the second half.
The Bobcats jumped to a 9-0 lead before the Eagles scored their first bucket of the game. Desert Christian pulled within seven points with 3:51 left in the first quarter, but Benson carried a 19-8 lead into the second quarter. The Bobcats outscored the Eagles 17-12 to hold a 36-20 lead at halftime.
Benson continued its dominance in the second half to secure their first win of the season.
Both Benson teams are back on the court Friday when they travel to Willcox High School.
The Cowgirls are 1-1 while the Cowboys are 2-1. Both teams defeated Blue Ridge on Tuesday in Willcox.
