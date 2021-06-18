Bonilla excited about opportunity to coach at THS

TOMBSTONE — A new, yet familiar face to Tombstone High School athletics will be on the sidelines this fall coaching the Yellow Jackets, a team he once played for.
Dominik Bonilla played for Tombstone High School from 2009-2012. Last year he was an assistant coach under Joe Thomas at Buena High School. At Thomas’ urging, Bonilla applied for the head coaching position at THS when it became open and was elated when he was notified he had been selected to coach at a school he once played for.
Bonilla played three years for legendary coach Mike Hayhurst, who passed away recently, and one year for Thomas, who had been an assistant to Hayhurst prior to taking over. While this is Bonilla’s first opportunity to be a head coach, he believes the things he has learned from both coaches have prepared him for this opportunity.
“I can’t tell you enough how excited I am,” Bonilla said. “I’m confident I can do this. The X’s and O’s are kind of natural for me; I’ve always had a knack for that. The other stuff I will learn as I go along.
“Coach Hayhurst was big on relationships, bonding with his players, building that trust factor while still having a little bit of that old school knack. I like to use that in my ways of coaching because you can never get too much or too less of old school. Coach Thomas took a lot of Coach Hayhurst’s stuff as well and put it into his style of coaching, adding his new-school twist to it.
“I will do a little bit of both of what they do. One thing I’m taking from both of them is building that camaraderie with the players; building that trust factor.”
Tombstone returns 11 or 12 players from a team that went 0-7 last year.
In the two weeks he has held summer conditioning Bonilla has averaged 20-25 kids per session. He likes the energy he has seen so far from the athletes but also understands he has to change their mindset, and if he can do that, it will change the culture at THS.
“We’ve got kids that have been here two to three years and struggled,” he said. “I’m hoping to change that and make football fun again, but at the same time hold them accountable and be able to compete in a very tough 2A conference.”
Thanks to having been on campus several months working as a paraprofessional, Bonilla has been able to meet the football players and establish a summer football plan. One player he has been able to encourage to play this year is senior Hayden Chamberlain, who will run the ball and play linebacker for the Yellow Jackets. Senior Demetrius Finning didn’t play last year because of COVID but is out this year. Jeremy McCoy has been in the football program for three years and is expected to be a major contributor to the program, Bonilla said.
“We’ve also got a very talented group of 15-16 freshmen coming in,” Bonilla added. “I see some impact players coming from that class.”
Bonilla is hoping to get junior Cash Finell, who plays basketball and baseball at THS and is currently out of town, to join the team once he returns. Finell, who didn’t play last year, has some quarterback experience, the coach said, which will help as freshman Elias Dyson develops and learns the system.
Dyson quarterbacked the Yellow Jackets Wednesday when they were in Pima playing in a 7-on-7 passing competition.
“He has been playing football since he was 5 years old and quarterback since he was 6; an extremely talented athlete,” Bonilla said of Dyson. “He did some tremendous things for us at Pima and played a great game, throwing five touchdown passes against Thatcher’s varsity.”
Tombstone played four games at the event, starting with Thatcher’s junior varsity, before squaring off against the Pima, Morenci and Thatcher varsity teams.
“We went 3-1, our only loss being to Morenci,” Bonilla said. “We took 24 kids. We also had a lineman’s challenge where our kids competed against four other teams in the sled push and pull, tire flip, the 185-pound bench press, a tug of war and obstacle course. Overall I was quite pleased with how we did. We had seven linemen that we took and only one was an upperclassman, the rest were sophomores and freshmen. They fared well.”
The Arizona Interscholastic Association recently released the schedule for the upcoming season.
Tombstone kicks it off Aug. 27 at Santa Rita; the home opener takes place a week later against Chandler Prep. The Yellow Jackets also have road games against San Carlos and Tanque Verde before hosting Catalina Sept. 24 prior to the start of region play.
“I like the schedule, I think it’s good,” Bonilla said. “We all know our conference games are going to be tough. I see some winnable games on the front end of our schedule that could help us once we get into conference (2A San Pedro Region).”
Tombstone is scheduled to be in Sierra Vista on Wednesday, competing against Buena, Rio Rico, Empire and Benson in another 7-on-7 passing competition.
“I want us to be able to show improvement every time we step on that field,” Bonilla said. “I’m can’t tell you how much I’m looking forward to starting the 2021 season.”
