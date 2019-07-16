Briggs Duce wins 2019 Southern Amateur Championships

SIERRA VISTA — Pueblo del Sol Country Club held the 2019 Arizona Southern Amateur Championships this past weekend.
The two-day tournament is put on by the Arizona Golf Association and featured golfers from around the state.
Open Division
1st — Briggs Duce: -8
2nd — Abe Candelaria (Lone Tree Golf Club): -5
3rd — Jeff Benton (Wigwam Country Club): +4
T-4th — Neil Harris (Wigwam Country Club): +6
T-4th — Aaron Wiemiller (Ak-Chin Southern Dunes GC): +6
T-4th — RJ Wright (Junior Golf Assn of Arizona): +6
Masters Division
1st — Ryan Tjeerdsma (Sunridge Canyon Golf Club-Aga): +2
2nd — Kevin Gregory (Breakfast Ballers): +7
T-3rd — Arthur Krasniewicz (Tonto Verde Golf Club): +15
T-3rd — Jonas Mentjox: +15
Senior Division
1st — Cal Wood (Oakcreek CC): +6
T-2nd — Marc Apps: +10
T-2nd — John Hernandez (Verrado Golf Club): +10
4th — Carlos Cabral (Greater Huachuca Men’s Club): +18
Legends Division
1st — Jack Blair: -2
T-2nd — Tim Blau (Tpa Men’s Club): E
T-2nd — Murph Mitchell (Grayhawk Golf Club): E