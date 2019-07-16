Quantcast
Briggs Duce wins 2019 Southern Amateur Championships

  Updated
Jeff Sims and Briggs Duce
Jeff Sims, general manager of Pueblo del Sol, presents Briggs Duce with the 2019 Arizona Southern Amateur Championship trophy. 

 Submitted by Kimberly Swope, Pueblo del Sol

SIERRA VISTA — Pueblo del Sol Country Club held the 2019 Arizona Southern Amateur Championships this past weekend. 

The two-day tournament is put on by the Arizona Golf Association and featured golfers from around the state. 

Open Division

1st — Briggs Duce: -8

2nd — Abe Candelaria (Lone Tree Golf Club): -5

3rd — Jeff Benton (Wigwam Country Club): +4

T-4th — Neil Harris (Wigwam Country Club): +6

T-4th — Aaron Wiemiller (Ak-Chin Southern Dunes GC): +6

T-4th — RJ Wright (Junior Golf Assn of Arizona): +6

Masters Division

1st — Ryan Tjeerdsma (Sunridge Canyon Golf Club-Aga): +2

2nd — Kevin Gregory (Breakfast Ballers): +7

T-3rd — Arthur Krasniewicz (Tonto Verde Golf Club): +15

T-3rd — Jonas Mentjox: +15

Senior Division

1st — Cal Wood (Oakcreek CC): +6

T-2nd — Marc Apps: +10

T-2nd — John Hernandez (Verrado Golf Club): +10

4th — Carlos Cabral (Greater Huachuca Men’s Club): +18

Legends Division

1st — Jack Blair: -2

T-2nd — Tim Blau (Tpa Men’s Club): E

T-2nd — Murph Mitchell (Grayhawk Golf Club): E

