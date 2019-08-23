Buena blows past Catalina Foothills in season opener

TUCSON — Buena High's football team avenged last year's loss to Catalina Foothills Friday night in Tucson with a 35-6 win.
The Colts were the first to strike with an early touchdown and 2-point conversion. However, they lost some momentum as the first quarter progressed.
Buena's defense came up with multiple key stops to give their offense, led by senior quarterback Jovoni Borbon, a chance to find their rhythm. Buena scored twice in the final minute of the half to lead 22-6 at the break.
The Colts carried the momentum on both sides of the ball throughout the second half to claim the 35-6 victory.
This story will be updated. Check back to myheraldreview.com or pick up a copy of Sunday's Herald/Review.