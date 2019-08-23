Quantcast
Buena blows past Catalina Foothills in season opener

TUCSON — Buena High's football team avenged last year's loss to Catalina Foothills Friday night in Tucson with a 35-6 win. 

The Colts were the first to strike with an early touchdown and 2-point conversion. However, they lost some momentum as the first quarter progressed. 

Buena's defense came up with multiple key stops to give their offense, led by senior quarterback Jovoni Borbon, a chance to find their rhythm. Buena scored twice in the final minute of the half to lead 22-6 at the break. 

The Colts carried the momentum on both sides of the ball throughout the second half to claim the 35-6 victory.

