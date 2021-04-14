Buena edges Douglas in tennis 5-4

DOUGLAS — Buena’s boys tennis team was in Douglas Monday for a make-up match rescheduled from earlier in the season when transportation issues prevented the Colts from making the trip south.
The Colts won their second straight match but it took them winning two of three doubles matches before they could leave with a 5-4 win over the Bulldogs.
Tied 3-3 at the end of singles play Buena’s top doubles team of Robert Gavin and Pieter Holden defeated Douglas’ duo of Christian Pena and Carlos Giron in a 9-7 tiebreaker. The Colts’ No. 2 tandem of Andy Curtis and Kieran Baltunis beat Douglas’ Juan Carlos Cruz and Jose Baldenegro 8-5.
The Bulldogs’ No. 3 doubles team of Paulino Roman and Sergio Angulo downed the Colts duo of Andrew Polaha and August Anderson 8-4.
In singles play the Colts’ three wins came at No. 1 singles as Gavin knocked off Pena 6-4, 6-0; No. 2 singles, as Holden lost the first set 1-6 to Cruz but bounced back to win the next two 6-3, 10-2; and at No. 6 singles as Anderson was a 6-1, 6-3 winner over Baldenegro.
Douglas’ three wins in singles came at No. 3 as Giron knocked off Polaha 6-3, 6-1; Angulo beat Baltunis 7-6, 6-3 at No. 4 singles; and at No. 5 singles, Ramon lost his first set to Curtis 2-6 but then responded to win the next two sets 6-3, and 13-11.
“That match was crazy intense,” Buena coach Jacob Weiss said. “My heart almost couldn’t take it.
“It absolutely came down to doubles. We were tied 3-3 after singles. My No. 1 doubles were on serve or behind by one game the whole time until the score was 6-7, they won three games in a row to win 9-7. My No. 2 doubles was on serve at 2-3 and proceeded to win five games in a row to 7-3 and ended up winning 8-3.
“Those critical drills we did in practice really came through yesterday for our win. I empathize to my players to not think ahead, never think you’ll win and never think you’ll lose. They eliminated that thought process and came out with a win. I’m proud of the players for not quitting when they were down and remaining focused in the game and having patience during the points.”
Douglas’ coach Victor Ramos felt his players played really well.
“We lost a singles and a doubles match on a tiebreaker and I’m very proud of them,” he said. “They played very hard, they have been improving their game through the season. It is going to be hard to lose some amazing seniors that I have this year but I’m very optimistic with the underclass students that will be in the program for two and three more years.”
The Colts, 4-4 overall, 1-1 in sectional play, have three home matches left in their season, beginning Thursday when the Tucson Badgers come to town.
Douglas, 4-4 overall, 1-2 in sectional play, concludes its regular season this week with a home match Thursday against Tucson Amphitheater followed by a road match Friday at Tucson Sabino. Prior to Thursday’s match the Bulldogs seniors will be honored along with their parents.
