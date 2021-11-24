SIERRA VISTA — With Thanksgiving up next, it is almost time for basketball season.
At Buena High School, players are thankful to get back onto the hardwood.
“I think it being the first full season after COVID-19, we are blessed and lucky to be in the gym right now,” Buena coach Thomas Valenzuela said. “It did not look like that would be the case a couple of months ago so we are going to take advantage of every second.”
To Valenzuela, the kids are what make coaching basketball so sweet.
“That is what I am there for, to help them reach their goals and to give back to the community,” the coach said. “Whatever that may be such as teaching them life lessons or making them better students is my main objective.”
Last season, the Colts finished 4-6 and were 17th in the 5A Conferencerankings.
Valenzuela expects the players to excel academically as well as on the hardwood.
“A great season for me would be all of the players averaging a 3.5 grade point average or higher,” Valenzuela said. “There is no specific reason for the number but it is something that I hope we can strive to accomplish. Everyone from the starters to the reserves has a vital role to play on this team. We plan on relying on a lot of players.”
Buena returns senior guard and Portland State recruit Alani Encinas to the team.
“She will again be one of the best players not only on the court but in the entire region,” Valenzuela said.
Last season, Encinas was named 5A Southern Region Offensive Player of the Year after averaging 13.8 points per game.
Valenzuela also singled out forward Julia Jenkins as a player to keep an eye out for.
“She did not get a lot of time over the summer because of COVID-19 but she is a senior in store for a big year,” he said. “Jenkins has a lot of energy and will be very tough to guard underneath the basket.”
The Colts open their regular season on Tuesday, Nov 30, when they travel to Tucson to take on Flowing Wells.
Buena’s home opener is Tuesday, Dec. 7, against Marana High at 7 p.m.
