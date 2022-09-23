Evan Boone, a 2018 Buena High School graduate, played a key role in Colorado Mesa University winning the Collegiate Varsity Track National Omnium for the first time in program history on Saturday, Sept 10.

CMU snapped the 16-year winning streak of Marian University, a private Roman Catholic university in Indianapolis, which had won the event every year since 2006.

