Evan Boone, a 2018 Buena High School graduate, played a key role in Colorado Mesa University winning the Collegiate Varsity Track National Omnium for the first time in program history on Saturday, Sept 10.
CMU snapped the 16-year winning streak of Marian University, a private Roman Catholic university in Indianapolis, which had won the event every year since 2006.
This latest national championship is Boone’s third. His first came in 2018, when as a junior at Buena he finished first in the sprint race of the USA Cycling Juniors Track Nationals with a time of 11.127 seconds. His second came in 2021 at the Elite National Track Cycling Championships that were held in Trexlertown, Pennsylvania.
Boone describes himself as an Elite track cyclist from Sierra Vista.
According to previous Herald/Review articles, Boone, the son of Tony and Stephanie Boone of Sierra Vista, began his cycling career with BMX. He switched gears and gave mountain biking a try when he started high school when he was part of the Buena High School Mountain Bike Club.
In addition to his individual successes, Boone was a part of the 2015 and 2017 Buena mountain biking teams that won state championships.
While still racing up and down mountains, Evan decided to give road racing a try and shortly after began track cycling.
In March of his senior year at Buena, Boone signed with Colorado Mesa University after being offered a varsity spot on its track cycling and road teams.
According to a press release on the CMU website, CMU’s Omnium team faced stiff competition over three days. CMU scored maximum points in all the men’s disciplines while Marian scored maximum points in all the women’s disciplines. Going into the last event both teams were separated by six points, meaning the coed team sprint would decide who would win the title.
The release states CMU went first with Olivia Cummins, Mia Deye, Henry McAlvanah, Boone, Sindre Brein and Ian Anderson as the anchor. The team put down a blistering time of 2:09.630 (55.543 km/h). Marian tried to match the pace but finished 3.637 seconds behind CMU.
The 200-meter qualification started on Thursday, Sept. 8. The top 18 qualifiers moved into the sprint tournament.
Boone qualified first with a time of 10.538 seconds (68.324km/h), a collegiate track record.
The afternoon session started with the women’s team pursuit as CMU finished in second place with a time of 5:10.515. The men’s team pursuit came out swinging and set the fastest times at each kilometer mark, defending its national title with a time of 4:18.896. That smashed the record established in 1995 by the U.S. Olympic team at the Pan American Games.
Friday’s afternoon session included a sprint tournament. Boone won each round and didn’t losing a single sprint throughout the tournament.
On the last day, the men continued their strong performances, claiming the three top spots in the 1km time trial.
Boone broke the 1k record in a time of 1:05.744, besting Anderson by .2 seconds.
Boone and two teammates from CMU represented USA Cycling at the Pan American Continental Track Championships in August in Lima, Peru.
Boone competed in the sprint tournament, finishing 16th, and in the Team Sprint with Team USA, finishing sixth.
Boone stated in a previous Herald/Review article he dreams of one day representing Team USA in the Olympics.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.