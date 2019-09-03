Buena grad Tuttle named assistant track and field coach at ULM

MONROE, La. - University of Louisiana Monroe head track and field coach J.D. Malone recently announced the hiring of, Buena High School graduate, Jeremy Tuttle as an assistant coach.
"I am extremely pleased to be adding Jeremy to our staff," Malone said. "He was a standout athlete and three time NCAA National Championships qualifier in two different throwing events during his LSU career. He has already demonstrated coaching success at Central Arizona College. We are lucky to be getting him for our program."
Tuttle spent last season as the throws coach at Central Arizona College, where the Vaqueros and Vaqueras each won Arizona Community College Athletic Conference championships in the outdoor season. Tuttle coached a pair of NJCAA national champions during the women's indoor season, with Devia Brown taking the weight throw and Cherisse Murray winning the shot put.
In the outdoor season, Brown won three NJCAA national titles, taking the shot put, discus and hammer throw while finishing runner-up in the javelin. Murray added a runner-up finish in the shot put as the Vaqueras finished fifth as a team.
Prior to joining CAC, Tuttle was a Graduate Assistant and Head Throws Coach at Ottawa University Arizona. In the inaugural season for OUAZ track in 2018, Tuttle coached three time All-American Hannah White, who finished runner-up in the shot put at the NCCAA Indoor National Championships, and finished third in the shot put and discus at the NCCAA Outdoor National Championships.
Before joining the coaching staff at OUAZ, Tuttle helped coach throwing events for Erwin Jones' track and field club, the Phoenix Bobcats, since April of 2017. He helped coach three Arizona high school state champions, including two in the javelin and one in the discus, along with multiple top five finishers in the state for javelin, shot put and discus. He has also helped coach multiple top USATF nationally ranked boys and girls in every event and age group from eight years old to high school age.
Tuttle competed collegiately at LSU, and was one of the team's most versatile athletes from 2012-15. He was a three-time NCAA Championships qualifier in both the javelin and hammer throws during the outdoor season. He was an NCAA semifinalist in the hammer throw as a junior in 2014. He ended his career ranked among the Top 10 performers in school history in three events, finishing fourth in the hammer throw at 216-8, ninth in the javelin with a best of 227-6, and 10th in theweight throw with a best of 63-9.
He graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in kinesiology from LSU in 2015.