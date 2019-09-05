Buena powers past Douglas in season debut

SIERRA VISTA — Quick points allowed Buena to earn their first win of the volleyball season in less than an hour. The Colts defeated Douglas in straight sets Thursday night in front of their home crowd.
Serving was the difference in Thursday’s match. While both squads had their fair share of service errors, Buena was able to use their power and placement for 11 aces.
Douglas had a rocky start as their first serve of the game was long giving the point and possession to Buena. The Colts bumped their lead to two before turning the ball back over to the Bulldogs. A Douglas serving error and an ace from Buena increased the home team’s lead to 4-1. But the Bulldogs didn’t back down as the clawed their way back into the game and cut their deficit to one, 5-4.
Another Douglas serving error allowed Buena’s lead to grow back to three points, which soon became six as the Colts led 11-5. Buena’s offense began to roll with hard and precision hitting in the latter half of the first game. They held an 18-8 lead before closing out the first set with a 25-14 win.
Momentum continued to swing in Buena’s favor in the second set. Buena pushed ahead 5-3 early in the set. The Colts were able to push their lead to four before Douglas began to chip into the lead. Buena’s lead quickly dwindled to one, 9-8, however, the Colts stole back the momentum after Lauren Lane kept the ball from hitting the floor with her foot and Buena won the point shortly after.
Buena scored the next five points to make the score 15-8. Despite a few serving errors Buena was able to close out the second game 25-15.
The third and final set was much easier for the Colts. They jumped to a 4-0 lead before giving the ball and a point to Douglas on a serving error. Douglas returned the favor with a missed serve of their own. The Bulldogs’ first three points of the third game were from Buena service errors. Despite the mistakes Buena jumped to a 14-4 lead and held the Bulldogs to 10 points in the game. Buena took the final game 25-10.
Buena participates in TUSD Girls Volleyball Tournament at Sabino High School on Friday but they return to their regular season schedule on Tuesday when they travel to Tucson to play Sabino High School.