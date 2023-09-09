SIERRA VISTA — After a lackluster 46 minutes Friday night against visiting Catalina Foothills, the Buena Colts came roaring back to life just in time to avoid the upset and go to 3-0 for the first time since 2008.
Quarterback Nash Moore’s 6-yard touchdown run with four seconds left clinched the 33-28 win for Buena, but it was a perfectly executed onside kick with 1:12 to play that even allowed the Colts the chance at the miracle finish.
“That was gutsy, but we had to do it and our guys responded,” Joe Thomas said of the first onside kick he’s dialed up in nine years as head coach of the Buena program. “We made some adjustments and put in some fast guys and Aliaz came up clutch on that.”
Kicker Benjamin Marturello hit a perfect ball that sprung high into the air on its third bounce and right into the arms of Aliaz Dyson, who caught it in stride and would have gone untouched to the end zone were onside kick recoveries returnable. Trailing 28-26, Buena set up at the Foothills 49, but penalties, which had haunted and stunted the Colts all night, pushed them back into a third-and-20 after the 16th accepted penalty of the night. Moore scrambled right out of the pocket and aired it out for Simon-Peter Johnson, locked in man coverage downfield. Johnson hauled in the 43-yard reception, but as he went down at the Falcons’ 16, so, too, did a flag, which the Foothills sideline hoped would be the 17th penalty against Buena. But upon deliberation, the official decided there was no foul for interference either way.
“I had to get deep, I saw the ball and, said, shoot, I just got to get it, get past him and make the play,” said Johnson, who was Moore’s favorite target all night, catching seven passes for 122 yards and a 28-yard touchdown catch in the third.
With 37 seconds left, Buena still had work to do. Marturello had missed field goals earlier from 37 and 30, but as Buena snapped the ball with 12 seconds to go on third down from the 6, the Colts probably would have called on him to win it if Moore couldn’t find anyone open. He couldn’t find anyone open, and with no time outs remaining, Moore took off running and beat the Falcons secondary to the left pylon, putting Buena up 32-28 with 4.9 seconds showing.
“It was just, we have to win; we’re not losing,” Moore said of his mindset on the game-winning play. “This is one of those teams where there’s no quitting; we’re a team, a family and we’re just going to go out there and pour our all into it. Aliaz recovering that onside kick was instrumental.”
The Colts were without several injured players, including receiver Jayden Thomas, free safety Adrian Bonilla and starting center Emmanuel Bocharski, who was sorely missed as Moore struggled to handle the shotgun snap on multiple occasions in the first half, once resulting in a safety that put the visitors on top 8-7.
But the Week 3 contest was also the first time this season running back Andreas “Scrappy” Bonilla showed any semblance of the form he did a year ago when he rushed for 1,546 yards.
“I felt great,” said Bonilla, who rushed for 121 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns after gaining just 15 yards on 12 carries through the first two games. “I’m slowly getting back into it, but I’m coming back hot. Telling you, I’m gonna be one of the best out there this year.”
Michael Lujan, who has carried the load of the Buena rushing attack, continued his strong running, going for 136 yards on 19 carries, a week after going for 154 on a soggy field in a 35-20 win at Ironwood Ridge last week.
Bonilla said he hyperextended his knee 10 days before the Aug. 25 season opener. On Moore’s clinching touchdown run, he was slow to get up in the end zone, clutching his left knee as his teammates celebrated.
“I had to wear three braces the first game, but I’ve been focusing on rehab the whole week,” said Bonilla, who added that the episode on the last play was “more of a scare than an injury.”
Moore was 16 of 32 through the air for 212 yards and two touchdowns, the last after buying time for Charlie Price to come open in the corner of the end zone on a 12-yard connection that brought Buena to within 28-26 with 1:15 to play.
On the ensuing 2-point try, Moore ran to his right and was stopped short of the goal line, setting up the onside kick try that Buena simply had to have.
“Not a lot of teams can win with four seconds left on the clock — that’s just crazy to me,” Bonilla said. “We put everything we had in the last part of the game and that’s what happens when we work.”
Foothills’ Samuel Delgado led all rushers with 212 yards and all four Falcon touchdowns on 25 attempts. Quarterback Jett Scott was 2 of 7 for 29 yards passing.
Defensively, Buena was led by Braden Hall with seven tackles, Latavis Walker with five, Dyson with four and Landon Esquivel-Willis and Cooper Kraus with three. Spencer Carter had a first-half interception, Buena’s only takeaway of the night.
The Colts racked up 498 yards of total offense, but 150 yards given away in penalties almost cost them the game. Catalina Foothills was flagged seven times for 57 yards.
“It is an emotional game, but the lack of discipline,” Thomas lamented. “A lot of it was ticky-tack, after the play stuff. On offense, we’d get tired and hold. So we’ve got to do a lot more conditioning, but a lot of it is just being in the right position. (Penalties) basically lost us the game until we won the game.”
Moore isn’t exactly looking forward to the “conditioning” solution for the penalty problem when practice resumes on Monday.
“There’s going to be some repercussions for it — like running — but it’s part of the game,” he said. “We’re going to go build up our linemen, not tear them down for the penalties, but put confidence in them that they can do the job without having to commit penalties. We’re going to make sure we get that right next week.”
With Catalina Foothills being a Class 4A school Friday’s outcome will not affect the Colts’ power point rankings, but much will be on the line in the way of postseason qualifying, which Buena narrowly missed in a 7-3 2022 campaign, when they visit 5A foe Tucson High next Friday. Tucson lost to Vail Cienega, 28-24 on Friday.
“We may not be at full force, but we’ll be a lot stronger going into Tucson High,” Thomas said. “We have some bumps and bruises — we played tough tonight — but no one was (injured) who played tonight.”
