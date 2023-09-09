buena cover

Buena High School romped to a season opening victory in Loveless Stadium Friday evening versus Betty Fairfax. Colts junior receiver Aliaz Dyson and head coach Joe Thomas celebrate after Dyson’s touchdown catch in the first half. Friday night against Catalina Foothills, Dyson had a key onside kick recovery that set up the winning score.

SIERRA VISTA — After a lackluster 46 minutes Friday night against visiting Catalina Foothills, the Buena Colts came roaring back to life just in time to avoid the upset and go to 3-0 for the first time since 2008.

Quarterback Nash Moore’s 6-yard touchdown run with four seconds left clinched the 33-28 win for Buena, but it was a perfectly executed onside kick with 1:12 to play that even allowed the Colts the chance at the miracle finish.

