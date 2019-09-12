Buena stands tall in win over Desert View

SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School volleyball returned to the win column Thursday night with a straight-set victory over visiting Desert View High School from Tucson.
The Colts took the first point of the opening game and built a four-point lead before a serving error gave the Jaguars their first point of the game. Desert View clawed their way back into the game and tied the game 4-4.
A fortunate bounce for Buena gave them the tie breaking point. Desert View scored the next two points to take their first lead of the match. Buena’s offense found its rhythm with the score knotted 6-6 behind the serving of Lillie Roll. The Colts took a six-point lead before a serving error made it a 12-7 game.
Buena had the momentum late in the game as the soared from a six-point lead to a ten-point advantage, 20-10. They were able to clinch the first set 25-11 on a Desert View serving error.
The second set had a familiar feel as the one before it.
Desert View started with the lead with an ace to start the game, however, Buena rallied to push past the visiting side and take a 4-3 lead. Back-to-back aces by Lillie Smith increased the Colts’ lead to 7-4.
Another Buena ace, midway through the game, extended their advantage to five and made the score 14-9. That lead quickly grew to eight (18-10) and soon to 11 as two consecutive aces made the score 24-13. Buena took the second game, 25-13.
Desert View found a spark early in the third game as they capitalized on a change in lineup for Buena. With the score 1-1 the Jaguars scored the five point to make the score 6-2. Buena battled back to trim their deficit to three, 8-5, which forced Desert View to call a timeout. The Colts surge continued out of the break as they tied the game 8-8 and proceeded to take a 13-8 lead. The Jaguars found some momentum as they trimmed Buena’s advantage to four points.
Mistakes by Desert View allowed Buena to increase their lead and stay ahead through most of the final set. Buena escaped the final set by a score of 25-17 and finished the game with 11 aces.
The Colts are 2-1 this season after a loss Tuesday at Sabino High School. Buena is back on the court Sept. 24, when they host Sahuaro.