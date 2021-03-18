The number of competitors wasn’t impressive, but that didn’t stop the boys and girls of Buena High’s track and field team Wednesday when the Colts hosted Nogales and Tombstone.
Although Nogales posted the top scores, Buena coach Roger Bristow was pleased with what his teams accomplished.
”The times are not that great,” he said. “It’s a Wednesday meet, the first meet of the year, and it’s just good to get your feet wet. They’ll all run much faster than they are now. I couldn’t ask for more in the first meet, they just did a great job.”
In the boys meet, it was Nogales 97, Buena 69, Tombstone 5; in the girls meet the score was Nogales 102, Buena 22, Tombstone 13.
The Buena boys dominated in the throws and the distance runs. William Stemler took first in the shot put (41-10), first in javelin (139-1) and second in discus (85-07) while Dominic Avant won the discus (111-4) and was second in the shot (40-0).
It was a Buena 1-2-3 finish in the 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters. In the 1,600, Sebastian Ramsey (5:09), Sam Roark (5:13) and Nate Hiser (5:17) swept while in the 3,200 it was Albert Diaz (11:20) Hiser (11:46) and Roark (11:51).
In the girls competition, Avery Wood won the discus with a toss of 69-9, was second in the shot (24-3) and third in javelin (56-2).
The Colts’ other event winner was Sarah Pedersen in the 1,600 meters with a time of 6:22.
”We have 45 kids out now and we’re usually pushing 100-120,” Bristow said. “I think that may be typical of all sports. COVID; don’t know if that’s a common thing across the state but it certainly is with us.
”Our numbers are down, but the kids we have are working hard and we’re looking for good things toward the end of the season.”
