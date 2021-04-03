The Buena High boys tennis tea has had a rough going, losing three consecutive matches. The Colts fell to Tucson schools Pusch Ridge, 7-2, and Sabino, 6-3, last week
“Yes, it’s been tough,” coach Jacob Weiss said. “The entire roster was JV players last year and now they are playing varsity level. We also had issues with players and grades so we couldn't have our entire team play this week. It hurt us on Tuesday (against Pusch Ridge), if we had our full roster we would have won, no doubt.”
Kieran Baluns and Andy Curtis won their singles matches against Pusch Ridge and August Anderson and Daniel Adams were strong against Sabino, winning their singles matches and teaming for an 8-4 doubles victory, producing all of Buena’s points against the Sabercats.
This week it’s off to Tucson for a Tuesday encounter with Rincon/University and a Thursday match against Desert View.
“Rincon will be one of our toughest match this season, they have an outstanding roster this year,” Weiss said. “In the past seven years it was either Buena or Rincon that won the sectional championship so we have a bit of a rivalry going.
“Desert View's match should favor us since they have only five players on their roster. They will have to forfeit No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles unless they find a sixth player.
“Our next five games will be on the road, should get a little tiring!”
Boys, girls track and field
The teams had a successful showing at Friday’s Casa Grande Kiwanis Invite, the first major invitational of the year.
The usual standouts — throwers William Stemler, Dominic Avant and Avery Wood, high jumper Caleb Danielson, and distance runners Sam Roark, Albert Diaz and Kalia Hart — performed well, but the relay teams also had a strong effort.
For the boys, Stemler was third in the shot put (44-03) and fourth in javelin (133-09), Avant was third in discus (127-07) and fifth in shot (41-06) and Danielson was third in high jump (5-10).
In the 3,200-meter run, Roark was seventh in 11:01.22 and Diaz 15th in 11:52.94.
Other boys top-20 finishers were Jackson Glamann, 10th in the 200 (24.16); Nathan Wilde, 20th in the 800 (2:23.80); DaVante Mims, 19th in the 300 hurdles (50.67); and Armin Lewis, 17th in the triple jump (24-08 1/2).
For the girls, Wood took 16th in discus (60-10), 18th in javelin (53-03) and 19th in shot (23-08). Hart was 11th in the 1,600 (6:22.23) and 14th in the 800 (2:54.11). Other girls who placed in the top 20 were Emma Martin, 19th in the 300 meter hurdles (1:06.17); and Marissa Hulling, 20th in javelin (50-03).
The boys relay teams posted two top-10 results and one just outside the top 10.
In the 4x400, Danielson, Trevon Evans, Mims and Caleb Ke-A were sixth in 3:51.32. In the 4x800, Noah Chevalier, Marco Hernandez, David Ogilve and Sebastian Ramsey were sixth in 9:53.32.
The 4x100 crew of Spencer Carter, Mason Carter, Glamann and Trevon Evans were 11th in 48.11.
Baseball
The challenge is evident for the Colts. After losing two 5A Southern Region games last week, it’s time to rebound.
Buena lost to Tucson Sunnyside 3-2 and Nogales 8-3. The Colts are 5-2 overall and in fourth place in the region with a 2-2 record. Vail Cienega, Nogales and Sunnyside are tied for first at 2-1.
“It was a disappointing week for us,” coach Mark Schaefer said. “We are looking at it as a learning experience that we are going to grow from.”
Schaefer noted a few players who have stepped up. He said Cezar Fernandez and Sam Pitts have pitched well all season and John Enright is doing a good job offensively.
“Austin Grimm has been doing an outstanding job behind the plate, his leadership has been at a very high level,” Schaefer said.
Buena is at Tucson Amphitheater (0-5) on Tuesday in a non-region game and at Cienega (2-4) on Thursday, the first of four consecutive region games.
“Cienega is playing better than the record is showing,” Schaefer said. “We have worked on shorting our swings this week and are looking forward to a good week next week.
“Our guys are ready for the challenge after a week of learning.”
Girls tennis
The girls lost two matches last week, falling to Pusch Ridge 8-1 and Sabino 6-3.
The Lions once again have a strong squad, but the Colts got their point thanks to senior team captains Eliza Lambson (No. 1) and Miriam Allen (No.2), who teamed for an 8-3 victory over Pusch Ridge’s No. 1 doubles team. Lambs and Allen are now 2-2 in doubles this season.
Coach David Harris said the team worked hard, and senior Enid Benitez-Jimenez stepped up as an alternate to play her first varsity match.
Against Sabino, Lambson had a tough match against Sabino No. 1 Adri Zamora, a college athletic scholarship prospect, losing in straight sets. However, Allen used aggressive net play and ball placement, according to Harris, for a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Sabino No. 2 Hope Litton.
Calli Haws and freshman Mallory Hooper went to tie-break sets. Haws won hers 10-6, and Hooper, making a good showing in her first varsity match Harris said, lost her tie-break 3-10.
In doubles, Natalie Rice and Haws tied the set 7-7 as darkness approached, and the coaches and players agreed they should go to a 7 point tie-break. Rice and Haws pulled it out, winning the tie-break 7-2 just as it became too dark to continue.
Two losses, but team determination, the showing by the newcomers and a sunset victory made an impression, Harris believes.
“Sometimes, it is the little things,” he said. “I am so very proud of these girls and all the hard work they do!”
Volleyball
Buena traveled to Tucson Wednesday to meet St. Augustine Catholic, losing 3-1. Set scores were 13-25, 25-17, 22-25, 23-25. The trips to Tucson continue this week, at Pueblo Magnet Tuesday and Catalina Foothills Thursday.
