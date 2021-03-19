Mission accomplished. Now it's on to conference play for the Buena High baseball team.
The Colts finished pre-conference play with a 5-4 victory over Marana Mountain View on Friday, moving to 3-0, and will host Tucson Desert View Tuesday at 4 p.m.
After opening with two shutouts, the Colts found the going a little different against the Jaguars. Taking a 5-2 lead into the top of the seventh inning, Mountain View rallied for two runs against Colts starter Austin Grimm. With two out, Jonathon Enright came in on relief. Enright threw two pitches — one for a hit, one for the final out — to end the game.
Grimm continued Buena's strong run of starting pitchers. He allowed six hits and four runs — two unearned — and struck out nine.
Starters Cezar Fernandez, Sam Pitts and Grimm have combined for 37 strikeouts in the three contests.
"It was a close game tonight," Buena coach Mark Schaefer said after the Mountain View game. "The kids played well, we will work on playing great defense.
"This was a week to test us and we passed the test. Conference starts Tuesday and we will be ready to go. I am very happy and proud of my guys. We continue to get better."
Girls softball
The softball team goes into next week with a 2-1 record, showing a penchant for scoring runs. The Colts fell to Mountain View Friday, 11-10, but in three games have scored 40 runs and had 39 hits.
The offense was helped by the Colts' "sister act" against Rio Rico Thursday. Mariah Cunningham went 2-for-3 with a home run and 2 RBIs and Cheyenne Cunningham was 2-for-4 with a homer. The sisters hit their homers back-to-back in the sixth inning.
Jazmyn Gilliam went 3-for-5 and Sophia Griffith, the winning pitcher, was 2-3-for with 2 RBIs.
Griffith pitched five innings against Mountain View, leaving with mound with the score tied 7-7. Gilliam relieved and couldn't shut down the Mountain Lions.
"Three defensive errors in the sixth hurt us," coach Mike Tomooka said. "Hopefully, our hitting will keep improving as we see more live pitching. We need to become more game savvy. Defensive and offensive execution is critical."
Boys tennis
If you want to be the best, you have to play the best. That’s what Buena High’s boys tennis team has lined up next week, a challenge the team is looking forward to.
The Colts, 2-0, will be at Tucson Catalina Foothills on Tuesday. The Falcons opened their season last week with a 7-2 victory over Tucson Rincon/University — their 110th consecutive match victory.
Catalina Foothills has won six state titles in a row. How do the Colts feel about meeting a team which such a gaudy record?
“We are excited to play against Catalina,” Buena coach Jacob Weiss said. “We eliminate nervousness by focusing on the game we know we can play and execute to the best of our ability. We draw up game plans prior to the match and during the warmup sessions, (then) do our best to execute the game plan and the end result will tell us if we were prepared or not.”
Buena showed some resilience in their last match, a 7-2 win over Tucson Sahuaro. A third of the team took early spring break, but others rose to the occasion.
Weiss said Robert Gavin at No. 1 had the toughest match, going against an opponent who was a hard forehand hitter. Gavin lost 6-1, 6-4, but Andrew Polaha at No. 2 got the Colts started.
“He was down 5-2 in the first set and came back to win it 7-5,” Weiss said. “He had to play a third-set tiebreaker and won 10-8, a very close match, and he pulled an upset on Sahuaro with his play.”
The Colts strived to ensure lack of manpower was not an issue.
“When we have an absence of players at a match, it is important that the depth of the team comes into play,” Weiss said. “The No. 1 player on the team is not worth more or less points than the No. 6 player on the team. Our first match (Tucson Rincon/University) we lost our No. 1 and No. 2 singles match but the depth of the team earned us wins at Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 6 in singles which put us up 4-2 after singles match. I do put a large amount of coaching effort in the lower-seeded players because in close matches, it is the lower-seed player that earns a win to beat the other schools.”
Kieran Baltunis won 6-1, 6-0; August Anderson won 6-0, 6-1; Andy Curtis won 6-0, 6-0 and Daniel Adams won 6-1, 6-1. The Colts won two of three doubles matches to seal the victory.
Weiss said Buena will be back to full strength for Catalina Foothills.
Girls tennis
The team opened the season with a 6-3 victory over Marana Mountain View on March 12, then had a match at Tucson Sahuaro last week postponed until Monday. The girls have a busy week ahead; in addition to Sahuaro, they at are Tucson Catalina Foothills before their first home match of the season Thursday against Douglas.
“Our ladies did really well (against Mountain View), and were very happy to finally be able to play a match after the most disruptive year any of us can recall, a full year after our last match,” said coach David Harris.
“We miss those who weren’t able to return to play this season, whether due to graduation or other commitments this year, but welcomed some new players to the team as well. I’m very proud of all the work they’ve put in, and their willingness to do what they’re asked to do at practice and start the season off running.”
Chloe Haws, Christina Hogge, Natalie Rice and Calli Haws posted singles victories against Mountain View, with Calli Haws downing the Mountain Lions’ Rachel Pixley 6-0, 6-0. Hogge/Chloe Haws and Rice/Calli Haws took their doubles matches.
Boys track and field
Throws and distance runs appear to be the team’s strengths, at least after opening the season against Nogales and Tombstone.
William Stemler won the shot put and javelin and Dominic Avant took first in the discus.
“He’s been working hard,” head coach Roger Bristow said about Stemler. “Coach Kassie (Smith) been doing a good job with them and they’re excited. Dominic, a senior, he’s been with us since his freshman year, he’s capitalized on the strength he’s gained over the years. Will has as well.
“Coach Thomas (head football coach Joe Thomas, also the sprints coach in track) has them for football and he encouraged them to do track, and it pays off. They get a little variety in track with the throws coaches.”
Along with Smith, Adam Fuhriman coaches the throw athletes.
Bristow also is the cross country coach, and is pleased with his distance runners. Sebastian Ramsey, Sam Roark, Nate Hiser and Albert Diaz dominated in the three-way meet. Ramsey, Roark and Hiser went 1-2-3 in the 1,600 meters and Dian, Hiser and Roark swept the 3,200.
“They’ve been working all winter due to COVID,” Bristol said. “I couldn’t meet with them but I’d send them a weekly plan and they followed it. The ones that did it certainly showed, going 1-2-3 in the 1600 and 3,200.
“Sebasian and Sam are some of our our top kids and Nate Wiser is a freshman, he did a great job, it’s his first time doing track.
“Albert Diaz is a senior and he got after it. His experience showed, he was motivated.”
Girls track and field
The same scenario seems to be in play with the girls team. Avery Wood won the discus and placed in shot and javelin, while Sarah Pedersen won the 1,600 meters.
Wood also is under the tutelage of Smith and Fuhriman.
Bristol was impressed with the performance of Pedersen.
“She did a great job in the 1,600,” he said. “I commented to the team, you get to a point in a race where you can either push through or surrender, and she pushed through.
"There was a Nogales girl right on her and they kind of ran together for most of the race. Then Sarah pushed out with 300 or so to go and the girl closed on her. Sarah showed good athletic integrity, sticking to her plan and finishing hard.”
Boys volleyball
The team’s opening match against Tucson Catalina on Thursday was canceled. The Colts will open their season Thursday at home against The Gregory School.
