The season has concluded for the Buena High baseball and softball teams, one in which both teams experienced some thrilliing highs and disappointing lows. Baseball coach Mark Schaefer and softball coach Mike Tomooka, who was named 5A Southern Region coach of the year, reflect on the best, the worst and the future:
Baseball
Best thing
“Other than the fact that we got to play, being around good young people,” Schaefer says. “Seeing the growth on the field of my young men. Also seeing these young men grow as people. There were some big wins and close calls against good teams.”
Most discouraging
“Not making it to the state tournament. We have been there quite a few times and not making it this year hurts. I am hoping we get better over the summer and fall so we have a good showing next year.”
The future
“I am looking forward to a very good season next year. We have a good group of young players coming up from the JV and we are only losing three seniors who were starters. With a summer program we will have time to teach the young kids what we try to do as a program. We are going to set our goals high and do what we can to reach them.”
Softball
Best thing
“The best thing about this season was the team's ability to quickly acclimate into a functional defense and offense, while working on fundamental skills and quality of their academics,” Tomooka says. “This was made possible with the tremendous efforts of Coach Shannel (assistant coach Shannel Blackshear, former Buena player), who if you look in the career and season records, has many. The coaching staff also provided the support needed on both levels.
“In addition, the donation of a new scoreboard from Kevin and Sandy Adams of Culver's is an exciting addition for the program. Also, I am excited to make some slight modifications on the field with donations and help from our community.”
Tomooka also said it was rewarding that Buena softball kept its run of being undefeated in state tournament games at home.
Most discouraging
“Of course, the most discouraging was not getting deeper into the state tournament. The inability to have preseason workouts for strength, general conditioning and speed and quickness workouts put us behind. Hopefully, school and athletics will be back to normal next year.”
The future
Buena’s softball team will have one big adjustment for the 2022 season. Tomooka will be stepping down as head coach, and he hopes Blackshear will assume the top position.
“I am very confident in her abilities to coach the student-athlete,” Tomooka said. “If things work out, Coach Shannel asked me to help. I may also be helping other programs. Teaching and coaching are still fun, so I hope to do it more years.
“This summer, beginning in June we will conduct an open field workout twice a week to work on the above mentioned items. We plan to start in mid-June.”
Tomooka cited some impressive statistics: 14-4 overall record, 5A Southern Region champions, hosting and winning first-round state tournament game and several players receiving postseason honors.
And then there was this:
“No Fs.”
