Buena baseball coach Mark Schaefer may have stated the obvious when he said going 5-0 is a great way to start the season. He also might have noted that the season begins in earnest starting this week
If the stars – and the victories – are properly aligned, the Colts will host a 5A Southern Region showdown Thursday against Nogales.
If both teams continue their winning ways, both would enter the game 6-0 overall. Buena would lead the 5A Southern at 3-0 and Nogales would be 2-0.
The Colts have shown a good balance of offense and pitching to open the season.
Victor Lopez leads the hitters with a .467 batting average and six RBIs. Austin Grimm is hitting .412, Jonathon Enright .375 with five RBIs, Cesar Fernandez .353 with four RBIs and Josh Watt .333 with three RBIs.
Sam Pitts and Fernandez have been the top starting pitchers. Thanks to a 4-0 complete-game shutout of Rio Rico, Pitts is 2-0 with an earned run average of 0.69 and 16 strikeouts. Fernandez also is 2-0 with a 4.85 ERA and 16 Ks. Grimm has the other pitching victory with a 6⅔-innings outing against Marana Mountain View that included nine strikeouts.
Softball
The girls continue to swing big bats as the season continues.
Buena pounded Tucson Desert View, 13-3, Thursday, getting things started with a four-run first inning.
Laura Scott-Winhold led off with a double and Mariah Cunningham doubled her home. Cheyenne Cunningham singled to score her sister, and Sophia Griffith singled home Cheyenne Cunningham.
The Colts finished the game with a flair. Up 11-3 in the bottom of the fifth, Cheyenne Cunningham led off the inning being hit by a pitch. Ciyanna Mohamed then homered to right, a two-run walkoff homer due to the 10-run rule.
The offensive output – Buena has scored 70 runs while posting a 4-1 record – hasn’t come without due diligence, and a somewhat scientific approach by coach Mike Tomooka.
“We work on hitting techniques as parts isolating on different part of the swing,” he says. “We have been working on the mental approach to hitting, including situational hitting.
“We didn’t expect this much run production and power. The players understand that all the little things make up the whole. Our concern is to reduce both mental and physical mistakes, but above all to succeed in the classroom at a high level.”
As far as Tomooka is concerned, it’s a team effort.
“Without a doubt, the whole team has been playing well,” he says. “At any time, every player may have to step up and lead.”
In their 18-17 victory over Cienaga on Tuesday, the Colts put that plan into action. Trailing by six runs in the seventh inning, they scored seven runs to pull out a win in the blustery conditions.
Boys, girls track and field
Granted, it was only the second meet of the year and athletes do strive for constant improvement. But the track and field teams seem to be on a strong path of achievement.
In a meet that included Marana, Tucson Palo Verde Magnet, Tucson Sahuaro and Tucson Gregory School Wednesday in Marana, the boys posted 48 personal or seasonal bests and the girls had 17. That portends even better results coming Wednesday at home against Tucson Desert View and Vail Empire.
Event winners among the boys included Albert Diaz in the 1,600 meters (5:11:61), Sebastian Ramsey in the 3,200 (11:15.31) and DaVante Mims in the 300 hurdles (49.95).
The 4x800 relay team of Sebastian Ramsey, Justin Garcia, Nick Hiser and Sam Roark won with a time of 9:36.96
The throwers showed their stuff again after standing out in the Colts’ opening meet. William Stemler (44-06) and Dominic Avant (39-08) went 1-2 in the shot put and Avant won the discus (123-10). Stemler’s shot distance and Avant’s discus mark were among the personal records.
Caleb Danielson won the high jump with a leap of 5-08.
The girls’ top placers were Sarah Pederson (6:37.05) and Kalia Hart (6:38.90) in the 1,600.
Coach Roger Bristow is taking the process in stride.
“As for surprises, it’s tough to tell this early but the athletes are putting the things we work on in practice together in competition,” he says. “That will pay off now and later. These early meets are good to teach them to compete.”
Volleyball
The Colts opened the season splitting games on Thursday and Friday.
Buena opened at home against The Gregory School and won 3-0. Set scores were 25-20, 25-21, 25-23.
At Oro Valley Canyon del Oro Friday the Dorados came out on top 3-1. Set scores were 25-19, 25-16, 25-19 and 25-19, with the Colts winning the second set.
The team hosts Tucson Sabino Tuesday and is at Tucson St. Augustine Catholic High School on Wednesday.
Girls tennis
The girls went 1-1 last week, falling at Tucson Catalina Foothills 6-0 in rainy, blustery conditions and then rebounding for a thrilling victory at home against Douglas, 5-4, a contest that featured four tiebreakers, including senior Miriam Allen’s 1-6, 6-2, 10-8 singles win over Emily Gonzales to clinch the victory.
“Our team has a lot of strong points,” said Buena coach David Harris. “Depth, dedication and work ethic are among them. They are all interested in improving and developing their own skills, and helping each other as well. Most of the girls participated in extended tennis practices throughout spring break.
“Among other qualities important for tennis players: They are genuinely kind, nice girls.”
Senior co-captain Eliza Lambson is No. 1 on the varsity ladder and Allen is No. 2.
“At 2-2 for the year, it’s a little early to tell how the team is doing, or how we are going to be able to do against other teams we’ll face later in the season,” Harris says. “This is a strange year for many of the programs we play against. Some, such as Catalina have a strong tradition of dedication and success, and have so many strong players who play year-round. Others see tennis as just something fun to do. Both are fine approaches to the sport, but like anything, what you get out of it is largely related to what you put into it.”
Harris is certain of one aspect, however.
“I’m pleased as can be with the girls, how hard they are working, and the time and commitment that they give,” he says.
Buena plays Tucson Pusch Ridge Tuesday at the Tucson Hilton El Conquistador and is at Tucson Sabino on Thursday.
Boys tennis
The boys ran into a little issue on Thursday. Slated to play at Douglas, the school transportation department came up with a shortage and the match had to be rescheduled for April 12.
That came on the heels of a 5-0 loss at Tucson Catalina Foothills Tuesday, which ended early as the Falcons’ five victories were sufficient to clinch the match. Buena’s Robert Gavin, Pieter Holden (whose second set got rained out), Andrew Polaha, Kieran Baltunis, Andy Curtis and August Anderson were unable to slow Foothills, which registered its 111th consecutive victory.
The Colts will have home matches against Pusch Ridge on Tuesday and Sabino on Thursday.
There’s good news and maybe not such good news about those events, according to coach Jacob Weiss.
“Every year (Pusch Ridge) is state champ contenders,” he says. “According to their roster a chunk of great players have graduated and there’s new players that I do not recognize. We expect them to be as good as they usually are.
“On Thursday we play Sabino and in my career at Buena we have not lost to them. They are a good team this year.”
The message remains the same.
“We will have to make sure we play our game on those days, don’t get intimidated, don’t lose focus and play our style of tennis using strategies and plan ahead on points,” Weiss says.
“Attack on points when opponents are on the defensive side.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.