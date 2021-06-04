Buena, Douglas baseball represented at All-Star game

TUCSON— Buena and Douglas high schools each had two of its baseball players represented in the 4A-5A-6A Senior All-Star Game Tuesday night.
The game, which was played at Kino Stadium, was sponsored by the Kino Baseball League. Team Teal defeated Team Copper, 4-3.
BHS seniors Austin Grimm and Josh Watt were two of 18 players who suited up for the Teal team, composed of players from Cholla, Cienega, Desert View, Nogales, Sahuarita, Salpointe, Vista Grande, Tucson High and Walden Grove.
Douglas was represented by Diego Alan Ochoa and Victor Pena. They were part of the Copper team made up of players from Canyon del Oro, Catalina Foothills, Marana, Marana Mountain View, Pueblo, Rincon and Sahuaro.
According to allsportstucson.com., 36 baseball standouts from 18 different Southern Arizona high schools took part in the game.
Coaches from the Kino Sun Belt College League led the two squads.
Pitchers for Team Teal included Grimm, Kenneth Kroes (Tucson), Albert Dominguez (Nogales), Devin Alvarez (Sahuarita), Devin Lopez (Cienega), Andres Gonzalez (Sahuarita) and James Velasquez (Walden Grove).
For Team Teal: Sergio Perez (Salpointe) walked; Tommy Toole (Salpointe) walked; Erubiel Ozuna (Vista Grande) singled and scored; Paul Cruz (Cienega) went 2-for-2 with an RBI, stolen base and run scored; Andres Gonzalez (Sahuarita) singled, stole a base and scored a run; Gabriel Palacio (Desert View) walked; Christian Olea (Tucson) had an RBI single; Dominique Palacio (Desert View) walked; Raul Moreno (Desert View) walked and scored; Devin Lopez (Cienega) had an RBI single; and Watt of Buena had a double.
An article written by Andy Morales and posted on the AZPreps365 website states Team Teal came back from a 3-1 deficit to win the nine-inning game 4-3 in front of about 1,000 fans. Every player batted in order and 13 pitchers took the mound.
Team Copper got things started with a run in the top of the first after Marcus Sanders (Catalina Foothills) reached on a one-out single and Dante Schindler (Canyon del Oro) brought him in on a groundout. Copper added another run in the second after Ochoa (Douglas) reached and Isaiah Roebuck (Marana) knocked him in.
Team Teal scored in the bottom of the fourth after Raul Moreno (Desert View) drew a leadoff walk and Devin Lopez (Cienega) singled him in. Roebuck walked in the top of the sixth and advanced to third. Cobi Cooper (Mountain View) sacrificed him home to put Team Copper back up 3-1.
Team Teal responded with three runs in the bottom half of the sixth on a single by Erubiel Ozuna (Vista Grande), an RBI single from Paul Cruz (Cienega), an error that scored Cruz after he stole third, a single from Andres Gonzalez (Sahuarita) and an RBI single by Christian Olea (Tucson). The 4-3 lead held up the rest of the way.
Ochoa walked and was hit by a pitch while Pena was 2-for-3.
