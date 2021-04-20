NOGALES — Buena High’s baseball team concluded 5A Southern Region play with a 5-3 victory over Nogales Tuesday.
The Colts built a 5-0 lead after four innings and held on as the Apaches scored three in the fifth. Luke Serna led the Buena offense, going 3-for-4 with a double. Austin Grimm was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Owen Abrams was 2-for-3.
Cezar Fernandez was the winning pitcher, going six innings, allowing three runs (none earned) and six hits while striking out 10. Sam Pitts pitched the seventh, allowing two hits.
The Colts host Tucson Rincon/University Thursday at 4 p.m. Buena has four games remaining after Rincon/University.
