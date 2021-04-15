The Buena High baseball team’s seventh-inning rally came up short, and the Colts fell to Tucson Sunnyside 6-4 in a 5A Southern Region game Thursday at Buena.
The loss drops Buena to 7-4 overall, 3-4 in the 5A Southern. The Blue Devils held onto first place in the region at 10-2 overall, 5-1 in the 5A Southern.
The Colts collected 10 hits but left seven men on base, scoring just one run until their three-run seventh.
Sunnyside started fast, scoring twice in the first inning and twice in the second, maintaining the lead throughout.
Buena’s Sam Pitts started on the mound, taking the loss and lasting 1⅔2/3 innings before being relieved by Cezar Fernandez, who went the rest of the way.
The Blue Devils’ Erik Rosthenhausler picked up the win, being relieved by Roman Canez in the seventh. Rosthenhausler allowed eight hits and two runs while striking out 11.
Josh Watt and Jonathon Enright led the offense with two hits each. Victor Lopez added a double and two runs batted in.
The Colts are at Nogales Tuesday in a region game and host Tucson Rincon/University on Thursday
