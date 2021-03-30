TUCSON — Buena High’s baseball team took it to the wire, but lost its first game of the season Tuesday as host Tucson Sunnyside scored in the bottom of the seventh to take a 3-2 victory.
The loss puts the Colts, 5-1 overall, 2-1 in the 5A Southern Region, tied with Vail Cienega for first place. Tied for third are Nogales and Sunnyside, which are 1-1. Nogales lost 12-6 to Cienega on Tuesday.
Buena and Nogales meet Thursday at Buena.
“It was a great game, our kids competed to the end,” said Buena coach Mark Schaefer. “I am very proud of the kids. We will look at Nogales tomorrow and get ready to rebound.”
Blue Devils pitcher Gerardo Grijalva was a force against Buena.
Grijalva allowed three hits and struck out 12, registering a complete-game victory.
He also went 2-for-4 with a run batted in.
The Colts’ three hits all went for extra bases. Austin Grimm tripled and Luke Serna and Victor Lopez had doubles.
