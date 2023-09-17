Buena golf plays final home match this week

Brandon Brown, in action earlier this season at Pueblo Del Sol, shot a 53 Thursday in the Colts match with Vail Cienega and Marana.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

Buena High School’s golf team will play its final home match of the regular season on Wednesday, Sept. 20, when it hosts the Tucson Sabino Sabercats in a 3 p.m. match at Pueblo Del Sol Country Club in Sierra Vista.

This will be the final home match for seniors Jack Drake and Tucker Nogales. Buena still has three or four road matches, scheduled after Wednesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments