Buena golf plays final home match this week

Buena High School’s golf team will play its final home match of the regular season on Wednesday, Sept. 20, when it hosts the Tucson Sabino Sabercats in a 3 p.m. match at Pueblo Del Sol Country Club in Sierra Vista.
This will be the final home match for seniors Jack Drake and Tucker Nogales. Buena still has three or four road matches, scheduled after Wednesday.
On Thursday the Colts hosted Vail Cienega and Marana in a match that was postponed in August after several holes due to inclement weather.
The match was restarted on Thursday. Cienega won, shooting a 156. Marana posted 167 and Buena had 188.
Drake shot 37 Thursday, his lowest round of the year. Jake Rodda followed with a 46, Teagan Spillsbury followed with a 52, Brandon Brown shot a 53 and Huntar Herbert recorded a score of 60.
“Jack played very well,” Buena coach Eric Krieg said. “He birdied the first hole and he parred every hole after that up until the last hole where he had a bogey. He was playing well consistently. If he hopes to qualify for state he’s going to need more of those types of rounds. He’s been shooting well in practice. It was nice to see him do that in a match. He has an outside chance of qualifying for state. It just depends on how he does down the stretch.”
Krieg said Drake also had a solid round.
On Wednesday, Sept. 13, Buena was scheduled to play Marana and Tucson Desert View at Fred Enke Golf Course in Tucson. That match was canceled due to inclement weather. It is not known if the match will be rescheduled.
The Colts wrap up their regular season with road matches Sept. 27, Oct. 2 and Oct. 4 at three different courses in Tucson.
