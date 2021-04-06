TUCSON — Buena High’s baseball team got back on the winning track in a big way Tuesday as four pitchers combined for a no-hitter in a 20-0 non-region romp over Tucson Amphitheater.
Sam Pitts, Gerarda Estrada, David Peterson and Max Pitts pitched an inning apiece in the four-inning game shortened by the run rule.
It is the second no-hitter of the season by a Cochise County team. Valley Union’s Jace Mitchell blanked Fort Thomas on March 26, winning 10-0.
Rebounding from two losses last week, Buena moves to 6-2 overall and tied for third in the 5A Southern Region with Nogales. The Colts are at Vail Cienega, which is tied with Tucson Sunnyside for first place in the region, on Thursday.
“It was a combined no-hitter,” Buena coach Mark Schaefer said. “The pitchers did a great job getting ahead of the hitter and throwing strikes.
“We played well, now it’s time to get ready for Cienega and region play.”
The Colts exploded for 14 runs in the first inning and added three in the second and three in the fourth.
Cezar Fernandez, Victor Lopez, Josh Watt and Luke Serna had two hits each as Buena totaled 17. Fernandez and Austin Grimm had three RBIs each. Lopez and Fernandez each doubled and Grimm tripled for his only hit.
Jonathon Enright benefited from the hit parade, scoring four times.
