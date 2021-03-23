Buena High’s baseball team continued its winning way Tuesday and exhibited a bit of toughness in the process.
The Colts opened 5A Southern play with a 10-6 victory over Vail Cienega, moving their overall record to 4-0.
Cole Godfrey led the offense, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Jonathon Enright, Victor Lopez and Owen Abrams each drove in two runs and starting pitcher Cezar Fernandez and Josh Watt had two hits each.
Buena held a 4-2 lead after four innings, but Cienega rallied for three runs in the fifth inning to take the lead. The Colts came right back with six runs in the sixth to wrap up the victory.
“It was a good game tonight, the kids showed they can win even on days they didn’t play there best game,” said Buena coach Mark Shaefer. “It is a good start in conference. I am proud of the comeback in the sixth after going behind. Fernandez pitched a good game with Austin Grimm finishing the game.
“We played well as a team, everyone had a part in today’s game.”
Buena looks to go 2-0 in the conference, hosting Tucson Desert View at 4 p.m.
In softball, the girls continued their offensive attack, rollin to an 18-17 victory over Cienga to move their record to 3-1.
The Colts have rolled up 57 runs in four games.
