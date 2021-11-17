PHOENIX — The Arizona Interscholastic Association state cross country championships took place Saturday at Cave Creek Golf Course, and the Buena Colts put on a solid performance, placing 13th out of 29 eligible schools, finishing with 367 points.
“Considering the boys did not qualify for state last season, we are moving in the right direction,” Buena cross country coach Roger Bristow said. “Last year was difficult for everyone, and I as a coach did not respond well for the athletes. I thought we were a top-5 or top-10 team so getting 13 is acceptable; we did not run our best race but we ran a good race.”
Flagstaff placed first with 85 points while Oro Valley was second Ironwood Ridge with 90. Gilbert placed third with 102 points.
Senior Sebsatian Ramsey led all Buena runners with a time of 17:45.1, placing 58th.
“We had the same race strategy, which is running controlled in the first mile then start getting after it,” Bristow said. “We start out tough, but we have enough energy to stay consistent in miles two and three.”
Junior Sam Roark placed 60th in 17.47.1 while sophomore Nick Hiser was 66th in 17:54.
Sophomore Gabe Cummins was 102nd in 18:23.1.
“The top seven really complement each other well and were great at supporting each other,” Bristow said.
In the girls competiton, Queen Creek Casteel won with 70 points. Flagstaff placed second with 94 points while Scottsdale Desert Mountain rounded out the top three with 127 points.
“It was great seeing them come together because this is a really great group of kids,” Bristow said. “The runners were coachable and great to be around.”
Colts sophomore Emma Donohue placed 87th in 23:04.7 and freshman Abby Roark was 93rd in 23:11.7.
“It seemed like we were not sharp, we just ran this race like we did the other ones this season,” Bristow said. “It is hard preparing when you do not have a team so the girls did a great job in that aspect.”
With cross country season in the books, the Colts’ runners will focus on track and field.
“We will take a couple weeks off before conditioning, with Thanksgiving around the corner; they need to be kids for a while,” Bristow joked. “We train all winter in preparation for the season.”
Bristow is also the Colts’ track coach.
“I try to emphasize that track helps your cross country skills by making you faster, and cross country helps track by strengthening your body,” he said.
Over the winter, the runners will transition from a cross country regimen to a track regimen.
“We will spend more time in the weight room, we just did not lift weights during cross country,” Bristow said. “Coming off the COVID-19 year where everything was off limits, we were focusing more on getting our running done. We are still working on our volume, but we are focusing more on our speed.”
