Buena High’s baseball team used two big innings, one a crucial sixth-inning rally, to defeat visiting Tucson Flowing Wells 11-10 on Tuesday.
The victory moved the Colts to 10-4. They are ranked 16th in the 5A Conference, which is the final spot to qualify for the state tournament.
Sitting on a 6-0 lead, Buena was hammered for 10 runs by Flowing Wells in the top of the fifth. However, riding a 14-hit attack, the Colts came back with five runs of their own in the bottom of the sixth.
With one out, Jayden Gazard singled to center. Cole Godfrey came in as a courtesy runner for Gazard and advanced to second on Owen Abrams’ bunt single.
Godfrey scored after an error on a pickoff attempt at first, and Jon Enright walked. Josh Watt singled to center to score Abrams. With two outs, Austin Grimm lined a two-run triple to center to tie the game.
Victor Lopez’s pop fly was mishandled in right field, allowing Grimm to score the eventual winning run
Watt, Cezar Fernandez, Lopez, Gazard and Grimm had two hits each for Buena while Enright, Luke Serna, Sam Pitts and Abrams each added a hit.
Grimm was the winning pitcher, going 1/3 of an inning, striking out one and walking one.
“That was a crazy one,” Buena coach Mark Schaefer said. “I don’t know if we were looking past these guys or what, but it was crazy.”
The Colts are at Oro Valley Canyon del Oro today at 4 p.m. and close out the regular season next week at home against Douglas and on the road at Tucson Pueblo Magnet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.