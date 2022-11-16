Buena High School’s boys cross country team came in fifth Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Division II 5K State Cross Country Championships at Cave Creek Golf Course.
Buena’s girls finished 18th.
In the boy’s race, Oro Valley’s Ironwood Ridge came in first with 84 points, Flagstaff second with 90, Tucson Catalina Foothills third with 90 and Campo Verde fourth with 158.
Buena scored 219 points.
Tucson Catalina Foothills’ Brandon Martz was the individual winner finishing with a time of 15:39.4 in the field of 223 runners.
Freshman Gabe Cummins led the Colts with a 10th-place finish in 16:41.9; junior Nick Hiser was 19th in 16:52.6. Senior Sam Roark finished 51st for Buena in 17:32.9, junior Marco Hernandez was 74th in 18:00.7, junior Benjamin Paige was 94th in 18:20.9, sophomore Evan Straight was 110th in 18:35.2 and junior Ryan Wilde was 156th in 19:21.3.
In the DII girls race Flagstaff won with 48 points. Phoenix Desert Mountain was second with 144 and Vail Cienega was third with 172. Buena finished with 385 points.
Mia Hall of Flagstaff placed first with a time of 18:50.7. There were195 runners in this race.
Buena was led by sophomore Abby Roark, who finished 32nd in 20:58.3.
Junior Emma Donahue was 67th in 21:58.6, sophomore Larissa Martinez was 91st in 22:39.2, senior Emerson Eubank was 106th in 22:57.4, senior Eden Wilson was 156th in 24:37.9 and Janessa Oudenhoven was 171st in 25:43.7.
“Our boys ran one of their best efforts of the season,” Buena coach Roger Bristow said. “Getting fifth of 29 teams this year in an extremely tough division after a 13th-place finish last year shows remarkable improvement. We have six of the seven athletes returning next year and some outstanding young athletes from the junior varsity to make the future very bright.
“The girls did not have an outstanding race but ran competitively, finishing 18th out of 25. We only had two female runners on the team last season with both qualifying for state. This year, we have eight girls on the team and worked on team racing and leadership. It’s tough sometimes to get those concepts initially, but I believe the girls learned a lot and will use the knowledge going forward. Both programs have some wonderful young people who work hard and are primed to improve next season.”
Mercedes Rangel was Douglas High School’s lone runner Saturday.
She finished the Division III 5K girls race in 105th place out of 161 runners with a time of 23:23.5.
