Football in May? It’s not unusual, especially in 2021.
The NCAA Division 1 Football Championship Subdivision, which includes the Big Sky Conference and Northern Arizona University, moved its 2020 schedule to this year due to the pandemic, and the Lumberjacks posted a 4-2 record. The Canadian Football League has started its preseason schedule in anticipation of opening the regular season in June. The Spring League began its sixth season earlier this month.
Then there are high schools around the country getting in some work before classes end, including the Buena High Colts.
Buena will conclude four weeks of spring training today at Cyr Field, and Coach Joe Thomas claims it was a successful venture.
“Considering that last year we didn't have the chance to have spring ball, this spring ball has been a big relief,” Thomas says. “The players are showing high energy, they are being very competitive, they are focused, they are showing family/brotherhood and are really disciplined. The kids are excited to be back and I am just as excited as they are.”
Through 16 practices, Thomas got a good idea of what might be coming in the fall. The players are stoked to be back on the field
“This has been the biggest number of players that we have had out for spring ball in the last six years,” Thomas says. “I figured the kids would be excited but I was unsure about the numbers and fitness level of most of them coming in.
“Our low number of players was 42 and we have been at 50 to 52 players every night the last week and a half. When the team arrived to the first practice April 26, I could tell the majority of them had been lifting weights and staying active. One of my biggest concerns coming into spring ball was the physical and mental health of the players. They proved that they are physically headed in the right direction, and being on the field with the team has definitely helped their mental health.”
Looking ahead to the fall, Thomas is optimistic and eager to get going.
“We knew that we had a good group returning for the 2021 season,” he says. “We haven't had any surprises — YET. The kids who are expected to play well have been doing just that during spring ball. I am excited to get eyes on the incoming freshmen and any new student/athletes coming to Buena this fall.”
The Colts have a 10-game schedule to deal with, starting with an away game at Phoenix Goldwater on Sept. 3. They open their five-game Class 5A Southern Region campaign at Tucson Cholla on Oct. 15.
“Nothing new planned for the season besides more prayers that we we will be able to start and finish a complete season and send our seniors out on a high note,” Thomas says.
