Buena High's baseball team lost to Nogales, 8-3, Thursday at Buena.
After taking a 2-1 lead after three innings, the Colts gave up two runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and four in the sixth.
Buena is now 5-2 on the season, 2-2 in the 5A Southern Region and in third place. The Apaches moved to 5-2 and are tied for the 5A Southern lead with Vail Cienega.
The Colts had a tough time against Nogales starting pitcher Saul Soto. Soto went five innings, allowed two runs and four hits and struck out 10.
Sam Pitts started on the mound for Buena. In four innings he allowed six hits and three runs — two earned — and struck out one. Austin Grimm finished up and was tagged with six hits and five runs while striking out five.
Jonathon Enright went 2-for-4 for the Colts and Pitts was 2-for-3.
Four Nogales players had four hits each, led by Raenon Padilla, who went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three runs batted in. Brayan Espinoza also had two doubles and an RBI.
The Colts are at Tucson Amphitheater Tuesday and return to 5A Southern play at Cienega on Thursday.
