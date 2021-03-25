Home, indeed, was sweet for Buena’s girls tennis team Thursday.

The Colts evened their record at 2-2 with an exciting 5-4 victory over Douglas in their first home match of the season.

Four of the singles matches went into tiebreaks. Buena senior co-captain Eliza Lambson at No. 1 started the parade with 3-6, 6-2, 10-8 win against Paulette Vildosola.

In the next two tiebreaks, Buena freshman Natalie Rice fell to Douglas’ Cianna Martinez, 6-4, 2-6, 10-7 and sophomore Chloe Haws lost to the Bulldogs’ Zulema Ayon, 6-1, 3-6, 10-5.

With the match tied 4-4, it all came down to another tiebreak being played by Buena co-captain Miriam Allen against Douglas’ Emily Gonzales.

The score went back and forth for the first 15 points. Trailing 7-8, Allen registered two quick aces to pull ahead to 9-8, and then made a nice drop shot to end the final volley and win her match 1-6, 6-2, 10-8, giving the team win to the Colts.

Buena is next in action Tuesday at Tucson Pusch Ridge and at Tucson Sabino on Thursday.

