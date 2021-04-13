TUCSON — Buena High’s baseball team kept pace in the 5A Southern Region after a 12-9 victory over Desert View on Tuesday, with another big game coming this week.
“The kids competed very hard today, did what need to do,” said Buena Coach Mark Schaefer. “We are getting ready for Sunnyside on Thursday.”
The game is set for 4 p.m. at Buena.
The Blue Devils from Tucson lead the region with a 4-1 record and are 9-2 overall. Buena is in fourth place at 3-3, 7-3 overall.
The Colts lost 3-2 to Sunnyside on March 30.
The offense led the way against the Jaguars, collecting 16 hits. The top of the order — leadoff hitter Jonathon Enright, No. 2 hitter Victor Lopez and cleanup hitter Austin Grimm — did the majority of the damage.
Grimm went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, Enright was 3-for-4 with a double and Lopez was 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
Owen Abrams chipped in with two hits and two RBIs.
