Buena High’s baseball team maintained its winning ways Thursday, rolling past visiting Tucson Desert View 9-4.
The Colts had their offense in tune, collecting 10 hits and establishing themselves early with a seven-run first inning. The victory moved Buena to 5-0, and the Colts hold onto first place in the 5A Southern with a 2-0 record.
“We swung the bat well today,” said coach Mark Schaefer. As you can see, we started out well-relaxed and played better defense today. Five-oh is a great start and we will continue to build on that.”
Victor Lopez and Jonathon Enright led the surge in the first inning. Lopez hit a bases-loaded double to score two runs and Enright added a two-run triple.
Lopez added a two-run home run in the fourth, bringing home Josh Watt. Lopez went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and Enright also went 2-for-3.
Buena received another strong outing on the mound from Sam Pitts. Pitts went five innings, allowing three runs and five hits, striking out eight. Lopez finished up, pitching one inning and allowing a run and a hit.
Schaefer knows the Colts have a difficult road ahead.
“Next week is another tough week in conference,” he said.
Buena is at Tucson Sunnyside on Tuesday and hosts Nogales on Thursday, both %a Southern games. The Apaches are right behind the Colts at 4-0 overall, 1-0 in the region. Results of Nogales’ game at Rio Rico Thursday were not available at press time.
